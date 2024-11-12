B.C. man charged with fentanyl offences after Charlottetown search

Charlottetown police seized 225 grams of fentanyl, 251 grams of cocaine, three cellphones, about $4,500 in cash and other paraphernalia. (Charlottetown Police Services - image credit)

A 22-year-old man from British Columbia has been charged on P.E.I. after hundreds of grams of fentanyl and cocaine were seized in Charlottetown on Saturday night.

In a news release, Charlottetown Police Services said its street crime unit, assisted by patrol officers, and the tactical team executed a search warrant at a residence on the south end of the city.

Officers seized 225 grams of fentanyl, 251 grams of cocaine, three cellphones, about $4,500 in cash, and paraphernalia often used in drug trafficking.

The 22-year-old man was charged with two counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking. He was scheduled to appear in provincial court Tuesday afternoon.

Fentynal is 20 to 40 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine, making the risk of accidental overdose very high, according to Health Canada.