CP NewsAlert: B.C. minister Robinson steps down over 'crappy piece of land' remarks

Reuters Videos
STORY: China is ready to step in as stock markets in the country tumble. The country’s blue-chip CSI300 index fell nearly 5% last week, hitting five-year lows. On Monday (February 5) it fell again in early trades, before stabilizing.The falls have come amid signs of panic selling.Sentiment wasn’t helped last week when a Hong Kong court ordered property giant Evergrande to liquidate. It collapsed under the weight of some $300 billion in liabilities, and its troubles have roiled China’s vast property sector. Kingston Securities research director Dickie Wong says there’s no bigger concern right now: "So this is the key thing that affecting the stock market itself, because as we all know, the real estate market, the negative well effects may affect the consumer behaviour and expenditure. So this is maybe one thing to drag down the economy in the longer term.”Over the weekend, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said it would step up market stabilization measures. That includes a crackdown on misbehavior such as market manipulation and insider trading. The watchdog also said it would listen carefully to investors’ concerns, and respond in a timely way. The CSRC has already taken steps to support stocks, including curbs on short selling. The measures have so far done little to stop the market slide.