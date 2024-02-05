CP NewsAlert: B.C. minister Robinson steps down over 'crappy piece of land' remarks

VANCOUVER — British Columbia's Post-Secondary Education Minister Selina Robinson is stepping down amid an outcry over her remarks that modern Israel was founded on "a crappy piece of land."

Premier David Eby says Robinson's "belittling" remarks were incompatible with her remaining in cabinet, although she will stay in the NDP caucus.

Eby had faced mounting calls for the removal of Robinson since the remarks last week that infuriated pro-Palestinian groups and other critics who called them racist and Islamophobic.

More coming.

The Canadian Press