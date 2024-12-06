B.C. minister wants new safety plan for Victoria schools, threatens board removal

Dirk Meissner
·2 min read

VICTORIA — British Columbia Education Minister Lisa Beare has appointed a special adviser to help the Victoria school board "revise and improve" its safety plan after it barred police from schools except in emergencies.

Beare says former Abbotsford, B.C., school superintendent Kevin Godden will help with the changes, and if a plan isn't reached by Jan. 6, she will consider using the School Act to replace the current school board.

Police haven't been allowed at district schools except in special circumstances since last year, and the board says it based that decision on reports that some students and teachers — particularly those who are Indigenous or people of colour — don't feel safe with officers in schools.

Victoria police Chief Del Manak has repeatedly criticized the board's decision, citing concerns that include increased gang activity in schools.

Ongoing public objections by youth counsellors and area First Nations to the removal of police from schools prompted the Education Ministry to order the board to come up with a new safety plan in August.

However, the ministry says in a statement that the plan submitted by the school board was not approved after an independent review involving discussions with First Nations, local police chiefs, the parent advisory council and the board's trustees.

Theresa Campbell, CEO of the group Safer Schools Together, says in the statement that the district's plan did support some high-risk vulnerable youth and staff training, but didn't address the key aspects of a comprehensive safety plan.

"Proactive safety plans must include strong relationships and collaboration with law enforcement, First Nations and other community partners. There is also a need for more specificity regarding safety strategies, protocols and processes," she says in the statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2024.

Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Donald Trump influencing Canadian border security is 'ironic and actually sad,' says MP

    Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump's tariff threats and concerns over the border have influenced discussions about security in Canada, something the MP for Windsor West says he's been attempting to do for years.NDP MP Brian Masse said Canada needs to restore between 2,000 to 3,000 border officers that were cut during the Harper government and haven't been restored under the Liberals. In Windsor, he estimates a few hundred Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers are needed, especially as

  • STEM-focused Calgary private school shuts down

    On October 31, Capstone Engineering Academy sent a message to parents saying the school was shutting down that same day. The institution cited a "significant and unexpected lack of funding" from the province as the reason for its closure.

  • Musk Warns Congress: I’m Keeping a ‘Naughty or Nice’ List

    Elon Musk warned lawmakers Thursday at the Capitol that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) task force would be keeping a “naughty or nice” list of members who do and don’t support his federal budget-cutting efforts. DOGE, heading by both Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, is expected to work with the White House Office of Management and Budget—headed by incoming director Russ Vought, who held the same role during Donald Trump’s first term. The majority

  • The Religious Right Is Plotting How To Get Christianity Into Schools

    With Donald Trump’s re-election, reshaping the country’s education system is looking increasingly feasible.

  • Liberal government adds hundreds of firearm models to list of banned weapons

    The federal government announced new gun control measures Thursday, adding several hundred models and variants to its list of banned weapons."These firearms can no longer be legally used, sold or imported in Canada," Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc told reporters.The announcement comes one day before the 35th anniversary of the massacre at École Polytechnique de Montréal. Radio-Canada first reported the news earlier Thursday.The new measures, which are effective immediately, list more tha

  • Kevin McCarthy Just Can’t Quit His Revenge Mission Against Matt Gaetz

    Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy still doesn’t much like Matt Gaetz, if his recent appearance on NewsNation’s Dan Abrams Live is anything to go by. The pair have a long-running beef, stretching back to when Gaetz helped nudge McCarthy out as House speaker last October. McCarthy fueled the flames again Wednesday night when he told Dan Abrams that Gaetz lied to President-elect Donald Trump about his potential attorney general nomination—in an attempt to swerve the ethics probe.

  • Government asks for third extension on court deadline to pass 'lost Canadians' bill

    OTTAWA — The federal government is seeking a third extension to a court-mandated deadline to pass legislation that grants citizenship to "lost Canadians," Immigration Minister Marc Miller said on Thursday.

  • Chief 'disappointed' to see clean water used as a political tactic by Conservatives

    OTTAWA — A prominent Saskatchewan First Nation Chief has accused Conservative House leader Andrew Scheer of using legislation to recognize the right to safe drinking water as a political "tactic."

  • House Republicans kill effort to force the release of Gaetz's ethics report

    House Republicans were successful on Thursday in their effort to kill a Democratic effort to release the Ethics Committee report on its investigation of former Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz. The House voted 206-198 to refer Democratic Rep. Sean Casten’s resolution -- which sought to make the Gaetz report public -- back to the Ethics Committee, which voted two weeks ago against releasing the report. Casten‘s privileged resolution attempted to force the Ethics Committee to release its report.

  • Patrick Brown says Indian diplomat made an 'angry' call to his Conservative campaign chair

    Former Conservative leadership candidate Patrick Brown says an Indian diplomat made an "angry phone call" to his campaign co-chair — Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner — during his 2022 bid to lead the party.Testifying before the House of Commons public safety committee, Brown said an Indian consul general, a senior member of India's foreign service in Canada, expressed concerns about Brown's use of the term "Sikh nation." "And the consul general had expressed directly to MP Garner that was

  • What to know about martial law and the effort to impeach South Korea's president

    TOKYO (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is facing possible impeachment for sending heavily armed soldiers into Seoul's streets with a baffling declaration of martial law that reminded many of the country’s past military-backed dictatorships.

  • Quebec appeals ban on random police traffic stops to Supreme Court

    Quebec is hoping to overturn a court-ordered ban on random traffic stops by taking the case to the Supreme Court of Canada.Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette said the province is contesting the Quebec Court of Appeal's decision because his ministry believes the court made errors."We consider it important to make it so that police have the tools to do their job and we're going to ask the Supreme Court to reconsider the position of the Quebec Court of Appeal and to maintain this very important

  • Ontario MPPs vote in favour of motion to encourage school boards to bring police back into classrooms

    The Ontario legislature passed a motion on Wednesday for the Ministry of Education to encourage and support all publicly funded school boards in partnering with police services through community school liaison officer (CSLO) programs.The motion was introduced by Kitchener South–Hespeler MPP Jess Dixon. It passed 56 to 27 with the NDP and Green members voting against it.In a news release, Dixon said community school liaison officer programs are designed to build meaningful relationships between s

  • GOP senators push to take out provision in defense bill to draft women in military

    Eight Republican senators sent a letter to the top negotiators for the annual defense bill asking them to take out a provision that would require women to register for the Selective Service System (SSS), which compiles a registry that can be used to draft Americans if authorized by Congress or the president in a state…

  • Assembly of First Nations takes Trudeau to task over racism, rights and reconciliation

    Grieving mothers whose children were killed by police made emotional pleas for the prime minister to act on Thursday, as Justin Trudeau found himself on the defensive during the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) annual winter meeting in Ottawa.First Nations leaders pressed Trudeau on everything from racism in policing, broken promises from 2015 and a lack of consultation, after the prime minister took the stage for a speech flanked by the national chief and a small entourage of cabinet ministers."

  • Jerry Nadler Stepping Down From Top Spot On Judiciary Committee, Endorses Jamie Raskin

    Nadler's move clears the way for Raskin to be the influential committee's top Democrat.

  • Sask. introduces law to allow police to seize large knives, machetes, bear spray without charges

    Saskatchewan has introduced legislation that will allow police to seize potential street weapons in public without laying charges.The provincial government says the The Safe Public Spaces (Street Weapons) Act will improve safety by regulating the possession, transportation and storage of items that may be used as street weapons. That includes large knives, machetes and bear spray."There is no room for any form of violence in Saskatchewan. These new rules will give communities more options to add

  • Legal challenge planned after Alberta’s transgender laws move step closer to becoming law

    Alberta’s transgender laws will prohibit minors from receiving certain types of gender-affirming procedures, require parents be notified when a child wants to use a different name or pronoun in the classroom, and also require that parents opt in before their children are taught about sex.

  • Pupils inspire switch from single-use plastics

    Five schools now use reusable pudding pots after the children wrote letters raising their concerns.

  • Arlington High School student arrested after threatening teacher on Snapchat, police say

    Some parents have raised concerns after the arrested student reportedly returned to school.