B.C. premier hints at ban on export of rare minerals to U.S. over Trump tariff threats

CBC
·3 min read
In a prepared speech to the Natural Resources Forum in Prince George, B.C., on Tuesday, Premier David Eby said the province could cut critical mineral exports from B.C. if proposed U.S. tariffs take effect. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)
In a prepared speech to the Natural Resources Forum in Prince George, B.C., on Tuesday, Premier David Eby said the province could cut critical mineral exports from B.C. if proposed U.S. tariffs take effect. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)

B.C. Premier David Eby hinted B.C. could slap an export ban on critical minerals produced in the province Tuesday if U.S. president-elect Donald Trump goes ahead with his proposed tariffs.

In a prepared speech to the B.C. Natural Resources Forum in Prince George Tuesday evening, Eby said the province is working on a strategy to fight the 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods proposed by Trump.

The U.S. president-elect is threatening to impose tariffs on Canada when he comes to power in response to what he says is an inability to tackle illegal immigration and drug smuggling across the Canada-U.S. border.

As Canada mulls a potential counteroffensive, Eby told the forum that retaliatory tariffs and export bans were on the table as he heads into meetings with U.S. officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

WATCH | Eby mulls response to proposed U.S. tariffs: 

"The goal of all of this is just to deliver a very straightforward message," he said. "We provide what helps the American economy go and vice versa. We benefit from each other's work."

In particular, he provided the example of a smelter operation located in Trail, B.C., which exports minerals that Eby said were critical for night vision goggles and electronic devices.

"If the United States doesn't get this metal from the Teck smelter in Trail, it's not available at all," Eby told the forum.

Teck Resources, which operates the smelter, says it produces refined zinc and lead, specialty metals, chemicals and fertilizer products. Trail is located around 400 kilometres east of Vancouver in the Kootenays.

Teck's operations in Trail, B.C. (The Canadian Press)

ADVERTISEMENT

Eby's threatened export ban comes as other premiers have also announced their responses to the proposed U.S. tariff threat.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has threatened to cut electricity exports to the U.S., something that Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has balked at, urging a national response.

Canada's premiers are set to meet on Wednesday in Ottawa to talk about a unified response to the tariffs.

Eby is part of a group, including other premiers, travelling to Washington, D.C. in February on a trade mission. He told the forum he is talking to the governors of Washington state, Oregon and Colorado about the tariffs.

WATCH | Instructor advises against bowing to Trump on tariff threat: 

Expediting northern power line project 

Eby also announced Tuesday that his government will introduce legislative changes in order to speed up permitting for a 450-kilometre power line project in northern B.C.

ADVERTISEMENT

The North Coast Transmission Line project between Terrace and Prince George comes as liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in the area are coming online.

B.C. Hydro, the provincial utility, said it needs new energy infrastructure to keep up with the demand, with the current 500-kilovolt transmission insufficient for the area's power requirements.

The premier said the province will move to allow the B.C. Energy Regulator to expedite permitting for the project.

The exact route of the transmission project has yet to be determined, with the province saying it's working with local First Nations on potential co-ownership of the lines.

Latest Stories

  • ‘The View’ Host Calls Out Jesse Watters’ ‘Racist’ Fire Comments

    Sunny Hostin did not mince words when she condemned Fox News host Jesse Watters for his comments blaming the L.A. fires on “woke politics and DEI.” On Monday’s The View, the hosts discussed the aftermath of the fires and Hostin brought up Watters’ comments from the January 8 broadcast of Jesse Watters Primetime. “That was just complete—not only misinformation, but it was racist, and I think we need to also call stuff like that out,” Hostin said. During the Primetime segment last week, Watters qu

  • 'Kissing the ring' not in Canada's best interest on Trump tariff threats: KPU instructor

    Jeff Meyers — a criminology instructor at Kwantlen Polytechnic University with a PhD in constitutional law and theory from the London School of Economics — says the different responses from Canada's premiers go to show how vulnerable Canada is to U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's tariff threats. B.C. Premier David Eby is calling for export bans on crucial minerals from B.C. — an approach that Meyers tells BC Today host Michelle Eliot is more effective.

  • Texas has a powerful new House speaker in a blow to the GOP's hard right

    AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A push by Texas' hard right to widen control in the state Capitol fell short Tuesday after House lawmakers rejected its choice for the powerful speakership amid a Republican feud accelerated by the historic impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton.

  • Woman, 85, Died in Her Car After Ignoring Calls to Evacuate L.A. Home Because She Didn't Want to Leave Pets Behind

    Annette Rossilli declined to evacuate her home without her pets, which included a dog, two parrots, a canary and a turtle

  • Puerto Rico asks Trump for help after Venezuela’s Maduro threatens invasion

    Puerto Rico’s new Republican governor is drawing attention to Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro’s military threats against the U.S. island in the wake of President-elect Trump’s calls for U.S. territorial expansion. In a letter to Trump dated Monday, Gov. Jenniffer González-Colón said Maduro’s plea for Latin American troops to invade Puerto Rico “is an open threat to…

  • Trump Snubs Elon With Decision on White House Digs

    Elon Musk is reportedly set to receive office space in the White House complex for his incoming work as co-head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), but he won’t be wall-to-wall with President-elect Donald Trump. Citing two sources that have been briefed on the plans, The New York Times reports that Musk will set up camp at the Eisenhower Executive Office, a separate building adjacent to the White House. It’s still not clear whether Musk’s DOGE partner, Vivek Ramaswamy, will also h

  • Fox News Sends Reporter to Find MAGA in Greenland and It Majorly Backfires

    A Fox News reporter dispatched to Greenland’s capital city found that “most” of the residents it spoke to were not so keen on Donald Trump. The network aired a live report Tuesday afternoon from Nuuk, where its London-based correspondent Alex Hogan made the revelation while standing outside in the frigid weather. Hogan tracked down one MAGA superfan—who has also made his rounds in interviews with Danish media—who showed off his Trump merch like a t-shirt and pins. That man, Jørgen Boassen, calle

  • Donald Trump's Inauguration Will Have A Prominent No-Show

    No explanation was given for the VIP's planned absence at Trump's second inauguration.

  • Donald Trump's Inaugural Parade Is Reportedly Getting A Trashy Twist

    A surprise star of the president-elect's 2024 campaign could make an appearance.

  • Trump Loses It Over Jack Smith Report Finding Only Election Saved Him

    Donald Trump lashed out at Jack Smith in a borderline incoherent late-night rant after the special counsel released a report finding Trump was part of an “unprecedented criminal effort” to overturn the 2020 election. Apparently confusing Smith’s criminal case with an earlier investigation by a select committee of the House of Representatives, the president-elect wrote on his social media platform Truth Social: “Deranged Jack Smith was unable to successfully prosecute the Political Opponent of hi

  • Lying Trump Took His Own Supporters for Fools: Jack Smith

    Special Counsel Jack Smith found that Donald Trump’s team took his own MAGA faithful for easily manipulated fools when he and several co-conspirators carried out an “unprecedented criminal effort” to overturn the 2020 election. Smith detailed his conclusion in a report released Tuesday, which explains his decision to indict Trump on four counts for plotting to obstruct the certification of the presidential race he lost to Joe Biden. Smith wrote that Trump’s team “deceived” a group of MAGA hardli

  • Column: Trump wants to grab control of Greenland, Canada and the Panama Canal. He's already bungled it

    Trump wants to take Greenland from Denmark, make Canada the 51st state and retake the Panama Canal, threats reflecting his view that might makes right.

  • Pete Hegseth Seems Really Confused About Where Southeast Asia Is

    Sen. Tammy Duckworth asked Trump's defense secretary pick to name at least one country in ASEAN. He couldn't.

  • Mexican president might avoid Trump's 'day one' tariffs

    In late November, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump sent shockwaves through global trade by threatening 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, effectively ripping up a regional trade agreement, if the two countries didn't do more to curb migration and the flow of drugs. It was a big test for Mexico's new President Claudia Sheinbaum, the country's first female leader who had taken office just eight weeks earlier. Analysts thought the scientist-turned-politician might be too rigid and reserved to navigate the volatile U.S. leader with the relative aplomb of her predecessor Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

  • RFK Jr. Admits He Didn’t Come Clean on Anti-Vax Fortune

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. failed to disclose hundreds of thousands of dollars he made from his anti-vax crusade, Donald Trump’s transition team has admitted to the Daily Beast. Trump’s pick for health secretary previously said his career as the founder, chairman and general counsel of the nonprofit Children’s Health Defense was “unpaid” and “the opposite of a profit motive.” In personal financial disclosure forms required for all presidential candidates, Kennedy initially reported that he had earned

  • Bannon Claims Victory in MAGA Civil War as He Knocks Musk’s Relevance

    Outspoken Elon Musk hater, Steve Bannon, was happy to degrade the tech mogul’s status in President-elect Donald Trump’s inner circle Tuesday claiming that he doesn’t have as much power as presumed. While speaking to Politico’s Dasha Burns at the outlet’s “Politico Playbook: The First 100 Days” event, Trump’s former chief strategist claimed that while Musk may have had some influence over Cabinet picks, he doesn’t “have the ability to actually make decisions and inform those decisions and drive t

  • The View Debates Carrie Underwood Performing at Trump Inauguration: ‘How Do You Support Somebody Who Wants to Destroy the Country?’

    Carrie Underwood’s decision to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration was a hot topic on Tuesday’s edition of The View. Joy Behar and Alyssa Farah Griffin had opposing views on the country singer’s choice to accept the invitation, with Griffin wanting to move past “where we ‘cancel’ people’s livelihood because we don’t like their …

  • Trump Taunts Harris With Viral Obama Meme From Jimmy Carter’s Funeral

    The president-elect has trolled his former rival at the polls by posting a viral meme parodying a conversation he had with his Democratic predecessor at the late Jimmy Carter’s funeral. Donald Trump shared the video via Truth Social on Sunday, which features himself chatting cordially with President Barack Obama while the two men were sat on the pews during Thursday’s service at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. In the doctored audio, Obama is heard congratulating Trump on his recent wi

  • North Korea's suicide soldiers pose new challenge for Ukraine in war with Russia

    After a battle in Russia's snowy western region of Kursk this week, Ukrainian special forces scoured the bodies of more than a dozen slain North Korean enemy soldiers. But it is among mounting evidence from the battlefield, intelligence reports and testimonies of defectors that some North Korean soldiers are resorting to extreme measures as they support Russia's three-year war with Ukraine. "Self-detonation and suicides: that's the reality about North Korea," said Kim, a 32-year-old former North Korean soldier who defected to the South in 2022, requesting he only be identified by his surname due to fears of reprisals against his family left in the North.

  • Opinion - Trump’s impending downfall: The promises he will never be able to keep

    Given Trump's narrow Congressional majorities and broad promises, he is likely to fail.