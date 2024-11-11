B.C. RCMP arrest man after short standoff along Highway 1

CHILLIWACK, B.C. — Mounties in Chilliwack, B.C., say a man was arrested after a short standoff with police along Highway 1 over the weekend.

RCMP say officers attended a call for a single-vehicle incident on Sunday evening.

They say a man was making threats and allegedly had a weapon.

There was a brief standoff, but police say the man surrendered and he was taken into custody.

The Mounties say the highway was briefly closed to ensure public safety.

They say police are recommending unspecified charges against the man.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2024.

The Canadian Press