B.C. search and rescue leaders allege bullying and misuse of authority by ministry

North Shore Rescue volunteers are pictured during a search in 2021. (North Shore Rescue/Facebook - image credit)

The former CEO of the British Columbia Search and Rescue Association (BCSARA) is calling out Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness (EMCR) staff and leaders for alleged "bullying, threats, intimidation and misuse of authority."

Dwight Yochim said in a public letter addressed to Premier David Eby that he "witnessed and experienced first hand a number of interactions [with the ministry] that displayed a high-level of disrespect for search and rescue volunteers, as well as the blatant ignoring of pressing safety issues."

"It's a bit of a toxic relationship," Yochim told CBC. "It is not a partnership. Basically it's EMCR saying we will tell you what to do, not the other way around. You have to keep in mind that the entire search and rescue structure in B.C. was built and designed by volunteers, and EMCR has had very little role in any of that."

Of his many concerns, Yochim said decisions by EMCR to deny SAR volunteers the use of search innovations are the hardest to understand. Among the innovations is a technology called Artemis that can turn a missing person's cellphone into a signal beacon.

"Every [search] subject usually carries a cellphone but is out of cell range ... [SAR] can fly over the area with that cellphone's ID and turn that cellphone into a beacon and geolocate exactly where that subject is," said Yochim. "We could save lives with this technology, but EMCR says no and hasn't done anything about it for six months now."

Yochim was recently dismissed from the BCSARA top job without cause. His letter criticizing the ministry has been co-signed by SAR leaders in Whistler, Squamish, Houston, Fort St. James and Prince Rupert.

In 2019, the NDP government changed SAR funding from a year-to-year grant to a set annual amount of about $6 million. While stable funding was welcomed, the burden of reporting back to the province has become unreasonable, say the SAR groups, and the partnership with the ministry, unworkable.

"There's been a noticeable change in the tone of authority that has come to permeate what had previously been a very collaborative relationship and it's that deterioration and the marginalization of SAR volunteers that's been most distressing," said Whistler SAR president Brad Sills, who is in his 48th year of volunteering.

'Lives could possibly be at risk'

Sills is also concerned that the ministry is not keeping volunteer training standards up to date.

"Lives could possibly be at risk in terms of safety," he said. "The association of SAR volunteers had always minded their own shop, as it were. But increasingly, as the province stepped in, we have noticed a decreasing level of attention, particularly to the auditing of safety programs."

In a statement, George Heyman, acting minister of emergency management and climate readiness, said the issues raised in Yochim's letter are "very troubling."

"I intend to meet with the B.C. Search and Rescue Association this month to discuss and address these concerns ... Together I am confident that we can re-establish the trust and effective collaborative relationships that British Columbians need and expect," said Heyman.

BCSARA is a non-profit organization representing the 3,400 volunteers who serve 78 community ground search and rescue organizations.

Yochim said on average, 1,000 lives are saved every year by B.C. SAR groups.

"I really believe in what these unpaid professionals do for the public and B.C. If EMCR can't work with these volunteers, they should get out of the way," he said.

Sills said he expects most of the province's SAR groups to endorse the letter in the next few weeks.