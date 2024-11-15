B.C. seeks forfeiture of 2 Kelowna properties, alleging link to drug trafficking

The B.C. Civil Forfeiture Office has filed a civil lawsuit to seize two Kelowna properties together worth about $3 million, alleged to be connected to drug trafficking. One of those properties is the All Out Customs car shop, which police raided last year and was listed for sale in October. (realtor.ca - image credit)

The B.C. Civil Forfeiture Office has filed a civil lawsuit in the B.C. Supreme Court to seize two Kelowna properties that it alleges are connected to criminal activity, together worth about $3 million.

In its Tuesday notice of claim, the province alleges a luxury rural home in south Kelowna and a car customization business called All Out Customs & Collision Ltd. were purchased using the proceeds of crime. The forfeiture office further alleges the business is a shell company used to launder drug money.

Both are owned by Richard Kelly Madore, who was arrested last year after police raided his custom car shop.

B.C. police gang unit raided car shop

The lawsuit states the province's anti-gang agency, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, began a drug trafficking investigation in February 2023. During it, officers observed Madore going to his business at 460 Neave Ct. "for short duration meets and transportation of bags between vehicles, consistent with drug trafficking."

On December 13, 2023, police executed a warrant on the property and seized 8.2 kilograms of cannabis in garbage bags, over three kilograms of cannabis oil stored in seven jars, and smaller amounts of cocaine, MDMA and magic mushrooms. They also found and confiscated $17,000 in cash, bundled in Ziploc bags, and a backpack.

Madore was arrested at the time for possession for the purpose of trafficking, but no criminal charges have been laid against him so far.

In 2010, Madore was convicted of one count of unlawfully possessing marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

At trial, police described Madore as a "high-level trafficker," saying they stumbled upon him and another man on a logging road in 2006 while investigating an unrelated case, and found them in possession of 20 kilograms of cannabis and $100,000 in cash.

An appeal court later reduced Madore's conviction to simple possession and his two-year conditional sentence to a $2,200 fine, ruling the Crown had not proven who was the buyer and who was the seller.

Properties grant a glimpse into alleged trafficking

The B.C. Civil Forfeiture Office claims Madore purchased his home in the 3000-block of Miller Road in Kelowna with the proceeds of crime.

The 3,975-square-foot home, with six bedrooms and three bathrooms, is set back on a 5.21-acre lot surrounded by fields and shielded from the road by trees.

B.C. Assessment lists the value of the property at more than $2 million.

In late October, Madore's car customization business was listed on real estate websites for private sale. The province alleges the business was purchased with the proceeds of crime and has been used to launder money.

Photos from the listing show an industrial building garage unit filled with performance vehicles and high-end motorcycles. A pool table, jukebox, several large screen TVs and a seating area surround the vehicles. A bedroom, kitchen, fully equipped gym and "man cave" complete the listing.

The property is assessed at $913,000, and is listed at an asking price of $869,000.

While the B.C. Civil Forfeiture Office has only requested the forfeiture of the two properties, the court can also order the seizure of the proceeds of any sale, and any "fruits or proceeds ... profits or rents" the defendants may have obtained during ownership.

Madore's spouse is also named in the lawsuit as a co-owner of the Miller Road home and co-director of the business. Neither have filed a response to the lawsuit.

None of the province's claims have been tested in court.