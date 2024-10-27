Flood threat as soaking B.C. rains continue into Sunday

After a mostly fair and dry week across B.C., the wet pattern has returned in a significant way, with multiple days of rainfall and a period of howling wind gusts. While they are potent, no atmospheric river events are expected.

The major difference with the current system in comparison to the last is the stronger winds. Gusts, which were forecast to reach between 70-100 km/h, led to power outages through early Saturday morning. At one point, the number of customers in the dark exceeded 9,000.

The good news is that coastal power outages in the Gulf Islands, Juan De Fuca, and southern coastal sections of the Lower Mainland peaked Saturday morning. Rain is now the main threat as the winds continue to ease.

B.C. peak power outages - Oct. 26, 2024

In terms of rainfall, the hardest-hit areas are expected to be the North and Central Coast are likely to see 75-125 mm of rain from this multi-day event. Meanwhile, the Lower Mainland is in line for closer to 20-50 mm by Sunday.

Storm continues through Sunday

The heaviest of the rain will persist through much of the weekend, with no real chances for dry breaks in between. Rain will be the focus over the weekend as the wind gusts will ease following the passage of the front Friday night.

B.C. weekend rainfall totals forecast - Oct. 26, 2024

Between 75-100 mm of rain will fall across the North and Central coast, as well as along Vancouver Island's higher terrains and the North Shore Mountains, by Sunday. A swath of 20-50 mm is likely for the Lower Mainland, while Victoria can expect just 5-30 mm, thanks to the rain-shadow effect once again.

Port Coquitlam is forecast to receive up to 60 mm of rain, likely a relief compared to the 290 mm that fell from last weekend.

Localized flooding will be a concern in areas that see the heaviest rain totals.

South Coast of B.C. freezing levels this weekend_Oct. 26

Snow won’t be a concern for the mountain passes for Saturday but freezing levels will drop through the day Sunday, bottoming out near 1,200 metres as the last of the moisture departs.

Temperatures will be near seasonal or on the cool side of seasonal as we head into next week.

