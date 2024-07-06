B.C. ship and dock foremen issue 72-hour strike notice to employer

VANCOUVER — A union representing ship and dock foremen in British Columbia has issued 72-hour strike notice against their employer.

The BC Maritime Employers Association says ILWU Local 514 has served a notice of intended strike action against DP World Canada that will begin on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

The association says ILWU Local 514 served the notice despite the Canada Industrial Relations Board commencing hearings this week to address complaints between it and the union.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union said in a statement last month that 99 per cent of the nearly 600 longshore foremen who voted were against a "final offer" from the employers association.

Local 514 president Frank Morena said at the time that DP World Canada told them in December it would unilaterally introduce some automation at its rail intermodal yard at the Centerm port in Vancouver.

The union said there were other unresolved issues as well, such as improvements to retirement benefits and certain allowances.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press