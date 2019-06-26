B.C. skier launches class-action lawsuit over coach convicted of sex crimes

Nanaimo, B.C.-born Olympian Allison Forsyth is leading a class action lawsuit claiming female athletes on the Canadian ski team were subjected to "psychological, physical and sexual assault, harassment and abuse" from 1996 to 1998.

The case revolves around former Team Canada coach Bertrand Charest who was found guilty in 2017 on 37 sex-related charges stemming from the complaints of nine women who were between the ages of 12 and 18 at the time of the crimes.

Charest was sentenced to 12 years in prison. He was recently released on bail pending an appeal.

Read: Class action claim filed by Allison Forsyth against Alpine Canada

Charest's employer, Alpine Canada, is named as the defendant in the lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court.

Chris Donovan/The Canadian Press More

Speaking from her home in Ontario, Forsyth told CBC that the former skiers who have come forward have been stunned to learn the extent to which Canadian ski officials seemed to turn a blind eye while Charest preyed upon young skiers.

The suit seeks financial restitution equal to the amount of money Ski Canada accrued — including sponsorships — for its "failure to publicly acknowledge and investigate" Charest's sexual abuse and harassment. It's unclear exactly how much money that entails.

'Things need to change'

"What I really learned is the ramifications and the depth to which this man victimized athletes — before he worked for Alpine Canada and during his time for Alpine Canada," said Forsyth.

"I also learned about his coaching license never being taken away. And it really showed me that things need to change so this won't happen to young athletes again."

Forsyth alleges in the class action claim that Charest used his power and authority to manipulate and extract sex from skiers in his charge.

She says in the summer of 1997 while training in New Zealand, she confronted Charest about a relationship he was having with another skier identified as Athlete No. 1. Athlete No. 1 was a minor and was receiving individualized and private coaching from Charest.

According to the claim, Charest admitted to the relationship, telling Forsyth — who was 18 at the time — that he wanted to end his affair with Athlete No. 1 and that a relationship with Forsyth would help him do that.

Radio-Canada More

Story continues