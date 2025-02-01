B.C.'s south coast sees first snowfall of the season

VANCOUVER — Residents of B.C.’s South Coast are encouraged to dress warmly and get their winter tires ready as snowfall warnings are in effect for the region this weekend.

Environment Canada says a wintry mix of weather conditions is expected to affect Metro Vancouver over the next few days, prompting the weather agency to issue a snowfall warning early Saturday morning.

The weather agency says heavy flurries mixed with cold temperatures are expected this weekend as arctic air moves into the region and an upper low brings the moisture.

It says snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 20 centimetres is expected across Metro Vancouver.

A special weather statement is also in effect for Vancouver Island, the Southern Gulf Islands, Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound, Whistler, Metro Vancouver, and the Fraser Valley, with the weather agency warning of blowing snow and arctic outflow conditions in those regions.

The statement says very cold and dry air is expected to batter B.C.’s south coast next week with outflow conditions from an arctic ridge of high pressure settling over the region.

