B.C. suspends company whose truck hit Massey Tunnel roof

The George Massey Tunnel in Richmond, B.C., is pictured in 2019. Police are looking for the driver of a truck that hit the roof of the tunnel on Wednesday evening. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)

The B.C. government has suspended a trucking company after one of its vehicles scraped the roof of the Massey Tunnel on Wednesday.

TSD Holdings Ltd. has had its fleet of 20 vehicles grounded until an investigation is complete, according to a Friday statement from B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

"This sends a strong message to drivers and carriers that there is no excuse for these crashes, and we are taking every incident seriously," said the statement.

The province said no significant damage occurred.

Richmond RCMP said Thursday that they are investigating the incident.

The statement said officers reviewed dashcam footage, showing the truck initially stopped inside the tunnel but then continued driving through before pulling over.

CBC News reached out to TSD Holdings for comment but did not receive a response by deadline.

The province has brought in new enforcement measures for collisions of these kinds, including raising fines and suspending entire fleets.

As of the end of 2023, there had been 17 overpass strikes in the past year and 31 since December 2021.

"The vast majority of truckers operate safe and responsibly, but clearly the message is not yet getting through to a select few drivers and companies," said a Thursday statement from the province.