Storms and wind moving in for part of B.C., boosting fire potential: wildfire service

Thunderstorms will be rolling into eastern B.C. by mid-week and winds will pick up, which the BC Wildfire Service says has the potential to increase fire activity in the province.

The service says the hot and dry trend that has already led to increased fire activity will continue throughout the southern half of B.C.

Environment Canada has maintained heat warnings for parts of the southern Interior from the Fraser Canyon up to the south Cariboo as well as the Okanagan Valley, the area along the Canada-U. S. border and the Kootenay Lake area.

The weather office says daytime highs in the 30s are expected through the week.

The BC Wildfire Service says a 20-person crew from Nova Scotia came in over the weekend to help fight fires, while two firefighting aircraft from Ontario have landed and will be stationed in Williams Lake.

Despite extensive publicity about a provincewide campfire ban that came into effect on Friday, the Chilliwack Fire Department said in a statement that its crews attended several campfires over the weekend to put them out and issue fines.

Those who violate the ban face a ticket of $1,150 and may be required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000.

The number of active wildfires continues to hover at about 150.

The District of Wells lifted an evacuation order on Monday for an area around Cornish Lake and Nine and Eight Mile lakes that was issued because of the Cornish Mountain Fire on July 10.

The Cariboo Regional District has also lifted an evacuation alert for the nearby tourist town of Barkerville because of the same wildfire.

The district said that alert will lift on Tuesday afternoon.

The wildfire service says a one-hectare blaze is "highly visible" from the Trans-Canada Highway between Chilliwack and Hope.

B.C.'s driver information service DriveBC says one eastbound lane of the highway is closed for a five-kilometre stretch.

The wildfire service says two initial attack crews and a helicopter from the provincial service are assisting the local fire department.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press