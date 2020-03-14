B.C. women set to compete in 9-day off-road race through the Moroccan desert

Two friends raised on Vancouver Island will test their mettle, not only against hundreds of other teams, but also the unforgiving Moroccan desert in a grueling multi-day off-road rally.

Nanaimo-based helicopter pilot Myra Van Otterloo paired up with Jessa Arcuri, a school vice-principal in Penticton, and the two friends are the first entries from B.C. into the women-only race Rallye Aïcha des Gazelles du Maroc.

"I just thought what a great way for women to promote women and to do something adventurous as a team," Van Otterloo said. "We both love adventure."

Submitted by Myra Van Otterloo More

By all appearances, Van Otterloo would seem to already have plenty of adventure in her life.

She fights forest fires and answers other disasters calls all over the world for her job and during her spare time, she races vehicles — including an event through ice and snow in Sweden a few years ago.

This rally will be very different from anything she and her teammate have done in the past, though.

The Rallye Aïcha des Gazelles du Maroc More

"I'm preparing for a lot of sand," she told David Lennam, guest host of CBC's All Points West.

"Trying to not get stuck in this sand, I honestly believe, is going to be our biggest hurdle."

The nine-day rally, through Indiana Jones-esque terrain, is different from most other races because instead of ripping along a predetermined route, each team has to plot their own way to set checkpoints every day — without the help of GPS or cell phones.

Submitted by Myra Van Otterloo More

Story continues