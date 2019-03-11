Babe Ruth's Daughter, Julia Ruth Stevens, Dies at 102

Julia Ruth Stevens, the last surviving daughter of baseball legend Babe Ruth, has died. She was 102.

Julia’s son Tom told the New York Times that his mother, who was adopted by Ruth in 1930, died on Saturday in an assisted living facility in Henderson, Nevada.

“She lived a full life and tried to do her very best … to perpetuate the legacy of the Babe in a positive way,” her son told CNN, describing his late mother as “Babe’s biggest fan.”

Stevens was born in 1916, to Claire Hodgson and her husband Frank, although the couple separated when Stevens was a baby, according to the Times. Hodgson then moved to New York, and met Ruth in 1923, three years after the slugger — who was married to his first wife Helen Woodford at the time, with whom he shared daughter Dorothy — was sold to the New York Yankees by the Boston Red Sox.

Following the 1919 sale of Ruth, nicknamed the Great Bambino, the so-called “Curse of the Bambino” plagued the Red Sox for decades, and the franchise didn’t win another World Series until 2004.

Babe Ruth More

RELATED: 102-Year-Old Actor Who Watched Babe Ruth Play Finally Returns to World Series — 91 Years Later

Recalling her early memories of Ruth, the Times reported that Stevens told the Arizona Republic in 2001, “I have this vague image of this huge man, who was really nice, coming to visit Mother, and he’d pick me up and set me on his lap and ask me little questions about how I was. If mother and I went out with him, people just crowded around.”

Ruth and Woodford separated in 1925, and the late baseball player went on to marry Hodgson in 1929, the Times reported. The following year, after Woodford died in a house fire in Boston, Ruth adopted Stevens and Hodgson adopted Dorothy, with the whole family living together in New York City, according to the outlet.

Ruth died in 1948 at the age of 53, two years after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch the Yankees Reenact Famous Sandlot Scene

Stevens was also on hand to commemorate her father on numerous historical occasions in the later years of her life.



In honor of the 50th anniversary of her father’s death, Stevens threw the first pitch at Fenway Park in August 1998, and she was also on hand on September 21, 2008, for the last game at the original Yankee Stadium, which was demolished at the end of that season.



Julia Ruth Stenves More

Story continues