Babies bring Christmas cheer to families

Scottish parents are celebrating a different kind of festive cheer this year as they welcome newborns.

Alyshia Glen of Bellshill and her partner Daniel McGhee met their daughter for the first time at 1.35am on Christmas Day.

The little one weighed in at 8lbs 6oz at University Hospital Wishaw.

Just minutes later at the Princess Royal Maternity Hospital in Glasgow, Emma McLaughlin gave birth to her daughter Kiara Rose at 1.48am.

Kiara tipped the scales at 8lbs 6oz.

While Katarzyna Wojcik delivered her own little girl a few hours later at 4.16am at a weight of 6lbs 5oz.

The bundle of joy’s father is Krisztian Poth.