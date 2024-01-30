Babies exposed to polluted air in womb at higher risk of respiratory illness - study

Campaigners are calling for mandatory corporate reporting on health impacts such as air pollution (Nicholas T Ansell/PA) (PA Wire)

Exposure to air pollution in the womb can increase the risk of severe respiratory illness in newborn babies, a study has revealed.

Researchers examined data from more than 2,000 pregnant women living in 10 Canadian cities who were exposed to harmful air pollutants, including PM2.5 and NO2.

They found that babies born to mothers exposed to higher levels of PM2.5 were more likely to experience severe respiratory distress, requiring interventions such as assisted ventilation and antibiotics.

Exposure to elevated levels of NO2 also increased the risk of respiratory illness requiring antibiotic treatment, according to the study.

Air pollution particles are inhaled into the body and can get into the bloodstream, causing damage to blood vessels and airways.

Scientists say that air pollution may harm lung development by causing a low birth weight or interfering with the development of the immune system.

Infant respiratory distress is the leading cause of admission in neonatal intensive care units and death among newborns worldwide.

Chintan K Gandhi, assistant professor of paediatrics at Penn State College of Medicine and corresponding author of the paper, said: “Mothers' exposure to air pollution while pregnant is known to be associated with adverse long-term respiratory issues, such as asthma, in their children.

“However, what we didn't know is that maternal exposure to air pollution could cause babies to suffer severe respiratory distress soon after birth.”

Prof Gandhi added: "Our findings hold substantial importance as they suggest that preventing death and illness in babies due to respiratory distress is plausible through the reduction or elimination of air pollution.

"It is imperative for policymakers to grasp the gravity of this situation."

At present, 79 per cent of areas in the UK exceed the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) annual mean guideline for fine particulate matter levels.

Previous research conducted by University College London found that air pollution policies could prevent 6,751 early deaths amongst adults in the UK by 2030 compared to if no regulations existed.

Story continues

That estimate nearly doubles to 13,269 avoided deaths if all possible measures are employed to reduce air pollution and emissions immediately, such as installing more efficient home stoves and boilers and stricter emission standards for vehicles.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan recently expanded the ultra low emission zone (ULEZ) to all 32 of the capital’s boroughs in a bid to reduce air pollution.

Last week, the mother of a London girl who died from asthma induced by pollution announced she would bring a High Court claim against the Government to help establish a legal “right to clean air”.

Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, nine, from Lewisham, suffered a fatal asthma attack in 2013 after being exposed to excessive air pollution.

Her late daughter’s estate, over which Ms Adoo-Kissi-Debrah acts as administrator, is now suing three Government departments for compensation over Ella’s “illness and premature death”.