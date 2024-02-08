Babies kidnapped during Ohio car theft, then abandoned, feds say. Woman pleads guilty

A woman stole a car left running outside of an Ohio pizza shop with twin babies in the back seat in 2022 before abandoning them in parking lots in two states, officials say.

On Feb. 7, 25-year-old Nalah Jackson pleaded guilty to two counts of kidnapping and faces 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Ohio.

McClatchy News reached out to Jackson’s attorney Feb. 8 for comment but did not immediately hear back.

On Dec. 19, 2022, Jackson stole a black Honda Accord that was left running outside of Donato’s Pizza in Columbus, officials said. The vehicle’s owner and mother of the 5-month-old twins in the backseat was inside picking up an order.

Jackson drove away with the boys, leaving one baby in the parking lot of Dayton International Airport, sitting in his car seat between two vehicles, according to officials. A person parking their car then spotted the baby and called security.

From there, officials say Jackson traveled to Indianapolis with the second baby still in the vehicle. She is accused of abandoning the Accord and the baby in the parking lot of a Papa Johns on Dec. 20.

Two days later, Jackson was apprehended with the help of two women who recognized her from social media posts about the kidnapping, officials said.

The same two women were helping search for the missing baby when they noticed a black Honda Accord with snow accumulated on it outside the Papa Johns, according to federal officials.

“Due to an overwhelming foul smell coming from the car, and the silence of the baby, one of the women screamed, assuming the baby was deceased,” officials said. “Upon hearing the scream, the baby alerted and began crying.”

Police took the baby, who had been in the abandoned car for two and a half days, to the hospital where he was treated for dehydration, heart abnormalities due to dehydration, extreme diaper rash and skin deterioration, officials said.

