Baby among at least five killed as tornadoes leave trail of destruction in central US

A four-month-old baby was among at least five people killed after dozens of tornadoes swept across central parts of the US.

Officials said at least 100 people were injured in Oklahoma, where four of the five died, as the extreme weather flattened buildings, ripped off roofing and threw vehicles down the street.

The destruction was extensive in Sulphur, a rural town of about 5,000 people, as experts said nearly 40 twisters are believed to have carved their way through central areas across the weekend.

It comes after extreme weather left a trail of destruction in other central areas on Friday.

Officials confirmed a man died from injuries sustained in Iowa from a tornado in Pottawattamie County.

Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt was in Sulphur to assess the damage when he declared a disaster emergency for 12 counties.

"You just can't believe the destruction. It seems like every business downtown has been destroyed," he said.

"Definitely the most damage since I've been governor."

He added about 30 people were injured in Sulphur, including some who were in a bar as the tornado struck, while thousands of residents were left without power.

President Joe Biden has offered the full support of the federal government to help with the recovery efforts, the White House said in a statement.

Storm warnings for high winds, heavy rain and hail were issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) on Sunday for more than 47 million people stretching across a large part of the US from eastern Texas towards Oklahoma, Missouri, Illinois and Wisconsin.

The NWS reported 38 possible twisters struck the central belt with Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri enduring the worst of the weather.

At one point, more than seven million people were placed under tornado warnings.

The authorities said the tornado in Sulphur began in a city park before sweeping through the town, flipping cars and ripping the roofs and walls from buildings.

Sulphur resident Kelly Trussell said: "How do you rebuild it? This is complete devastation. It is crazy, you want to help but where do you start?"

On Friday, a tornado forced an industrial building in Lancaster County, Nebraska, to collapse with 70 people inside.

Several people were trapped, but everyone was rescued, the authorities said. Three people had injuries which were not life-threatening.

The NWS later said there had been possibly two tornadoes which spent around an hour creeping through Nebraska, leaving behind carnage with winds of up to 165mph.