'Baby Bonus fund' proposal goes to court
A ballot measure to provide one-time payments of at least $1,000 to new parents is the subject of a court complaint. The proposed amendment to the Baltimore City charter to create a "Baby Bonus fund" was approved last week to appear on the November ballot after the Maryland Child Alliance spent almost $4,000 over 15 months to collect the 14,000 signatures needed. But Mayor Brandon Scott filed suit on Thursday in Baltimore City Circuit Court, which caught the group of teachers behind the Baby Bonus totally off guard.