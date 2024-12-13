Baby boy found in Edmonton parking lot died before birth: police

EDMONTON — Police say an autopsy has determined a baby boy found dead in a south Edmonton parking lot last weekend died before he was born.

They say more testing must be done before the medical examiner can determine the cause and manner of death.

Police were called on the afternoon of Dec. 7 to the parking lot of a shopping complex, where they found the body.

They said they don't believe the baby's death is connected to any area businesses.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate.

A police news release had no details on possible suspects or the infant's identity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press