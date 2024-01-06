Baby in critical condition in Victoria after being delivered in ‘freebirth’

Photograph: Tracey Nearmy/AAP

A newborn baby is in a critical condition in hospital after being delivered in an apparent “freebirth” in regional Victoria.

The medical industry has expressed concern about the practice, which is typically characterised as a birth without help from a healthcare professional.

It differs from a home birth, when babies are born at home with a trained expert – generally two midwives.

Ambulance Victoria confirmed paramedics were called to the incident in Ocean Grove, a small seaside town on Victoria’s Bellarine Peninsula, at about 10.20am on Tuesday.

“A female in her 20s was transported by road to [the] University hospital Geelong in a stable condition for observation,” an ambulance spokesperson said.

Related: Pain, trauma and ‘moral injury’: the push to improve birthing care in NSW hospitals

“An infant with a medical condition was transported by road to [the] University hospital Geelong in a critical condition.”

Barwon Health, which runs the University hospital Geelong, did not comment specifically on the incident but confirmed the patients had been treated at the hospital.

The baby was later transported to the Royal Children’s hospital in Melbourne, where it remained in a critical condition on Saturday morning, a spokesperson said.

Freebirths typically occur at home, however families can also choose a location with special significance to them.

While legal, it is known to carry health risks when complications occur. In 2022, an infant in Perth died during a freebirth after becoming stuck during labour and unable to be immediately revived.

In 2015, a baby died after a freebirth near Lismore, in New South Wales.

The president of the National Association of Specialist Obstetricians and Gynaecologists , Gino Pecoraro, said it was a “tragedy” the incident had occurred.

“We can’t in all conscience support freebirth,” he said.

“The whole speciality [of obstetricians] developed because communities were tired of bearing mothers and babies – it’s a dangerous time.”

Story continues

Statistics indicate home birth and freebirth rates remain low, but have modestly increased.

In Australia, about 97% of births occur in a hospital, according to the federal government service Pregnancy, Birth and Baby.

Pecoraro said the prevalence of free and home births pointed to a need to improve access to care so “people don’t think they should be doing it away from hospitals”.

He pointed to a NSW select committee currently looking at birth trauma, which had received more than 4,000 submissions.

Research suggests women choose to birth outside the system due to differing beliefs about the risk and safety of hospitals, previous traumatic birth experiences and difficulty accessing midwives and covering the financial cost of care.

A survey conducted by Western Sydney University found one in 10 respondents believed they had or may have experienced “obstetric violence” during birth, including being made to feel violated, powerless or dehumanised.

“Women feel they were harmed by the experience – we need to make it better so people feel welcomed and heard, as well as being safe,” Pecoraro said.

“A lot can be done to improve the maternity services. Though they are still amongst the best in the world, it’s sad couples feel to get the birth delivery they want they would go alone.”