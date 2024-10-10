Baby of the Day

Latest Stories
- Hello!
Princess Beatrice's unconventional royal birth with daughter Sienna
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their first child Sienna at the Chelsea & Westminster hospital, which boasts The Kensington Wing private maternity unit. Where will they welcome their second baby?
- BuzzFeed
"A Sad And Frequently Accidental Injury" — Here Are 7 Things ER Pediatricians Would Never Let Kids Keep In Their Rooms
Sorry, bunk beds are on this list! But there are ways to make them safer.
- BANG Showbiz
Princess Eugenie opens up on sisterly bond with Princess Beatrice: 'We talk about everything...'
Princess Eugenie talks about "everything" with Princess Beatrice and the pair often share motherhood tips with one another.
- Reuters
Harris proposes new funds for at-home senior care, aiming at 'sandwich generation'
(Reuters) -Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris announced a plan to expand healthcare benefits to cover at-home senior care in an interview on ABC's "The View" program on Tuesday, the latest policy proposal in her effort to boost the "care economy" and lower healthcare costs. Vice President Harris rolled out the proposal in the first of a series of media interviews she was slated to do in New York on Tuesday, as she and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump race to energize voters before the Nov. 5 election. The ABC show's viewership is largely comprised of middle-aged and older women, the target audience for Harris' promise to ease the burden of caring for children and aging parents at the same time, sometimes referred to as the "sandwich generation."
- HuffPost
Podcaster Cracks Up After Donald Trump Calls Himself A 'Truthful Person'
Andrew Schulz couldn't help but respond to the presidential candidate's claim by doubling over in laughter.
- People
Anderson Cooper Struck by Flying Debris from Hurricane Milton During Live News Report: 'That Wasn't Good'
Hurricane Milton hit Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 9 with heavy rain and strong winds
- Variety
Kamala Harris Campaign Distances Itself From ‘60 Minutes’ Edit Controversy: ‘We Do Not Control CBS’ Production Decisions’
The Kamala Harris campaign has distanced itself from the controversy surrounding her “60 Minutes” interview after Donald Trump demanded the network apologize for airing two different versions of the Vice President’s response to a question. In a teaser clip released online, which also aired on “Face the Nation” on Oct. 6, Harris provided a lengthy …
- BuzzFeed
This Picture Of Someone's Strapped Down House In Florida Is Going Viral For Obvious Reasons
We 100% need a post-storm update about this house.
- The Daily Beast
Melania Sheds a Little Light on Trump’s Bedroom Habits
Melania Trump has been married to her husband for 19 years, during which time she had a front-row seat to the former president’s bedtime routine. She spilled on one detail of that regimen in a Tuesday appearance on Fox News Tuesday, suggesting that Donald Trump sleeps in something other than pajamas. She joined The Five to promote her new memoir, aptly titled Melania, which hit shelves earlier in the day.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered rig
- People
Bride and Groom Saddened Over 'Gale-Force Winds' on Their Wedding Day —Until They See the Photos
As it turned out, the blustery weather was the magical ingredient that created some stunning images on their big day
- BuzzFeed
This Paralyzed Man And His Fiancée Explained How They Have Sex, And People Are Saying It Is The Most Informative Content On The Internet Right Now
Amber Cogbill and Neven Hart are being praised for their vulnerability and honesty.
- HuffPost
Kamala Harris Sums Up Her Viral Donald Trump Moment With 3 Letters
The vice president's line drew laughter and applause from Stephen Colbert's "Late Show" audience.
- HuffPost
Donald Trump: 'Wait Until You See What I’m Going To Do' To The New York Times
The former president issued an ominous threat to the venerable newspaper.
- HuffPost
Florida Democrat Shuts Down Marjorie Taylor Greene And Her Hurricane Conspiracy ‘Machine’
Jared Moskowitz slammed the Georgia Republican for her “very dangerous” misinformation.
- Hello!
Richard Gere, 75, can't keep his hands off wife Alejandra, 41, as she wears bridal gown for red carpet
Richard Gere is clearly still smitten with his wife of nearly six years, as the 75-year-old was unable to keep his eyes – or his hands – off 41-year-old Alejandra. See the moment here....
- The Canadian Press
Poilievre barred from speaking in House for not withdrawing remark about Joly
OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was not allowed to speak in the House of Commons Tuesday as his public feud with Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly spilled into a second day.
- HuffPost
Trump Mocked For Calling Howard Stern A 'Beta Male'
The former president wasn't happy that the radio host interviewed Kamala Harris and said he planned to vote for her.
- The Hill
Democrats start to hit the panic button
Democrats’ nerves are at an all-time high. Two months ago — even a month ago — they were feeling bullish about Vice President Harris’s prospects of defeating former President Trump. But now, with less than a month to go until Election Day, they’re increasingly worried about a number of issues plaguing the Democratic nominee’s campaign. On…
- People
Jennifer Lopez Admits Second Ben Affleck Split 'Almost Did Take Me Out for Good' but Was 'Exactly What I Needed'
" 'Thank you, God. I'm sorry it took me so long. I’m sorry that you had to do this to me so many times,' " Lopez said in a chat for 'Interview' magazine
- People
Houston Father Bound, Suffocated and Raped His 8-Month-Old Daughter: 'Worst Kind of Evil'
Luis Luna, 27, was convicted of capital murder in the August 2020 suffocation death of his 8-month-old daughter, Savayah Mason