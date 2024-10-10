Baby of the Day

Reuters

(Reuters) -Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris announced a plan to expand healthcare benefits to cover at-home senior care in an interview on ABC's "The View" program on Tuesday, the latest policy proposal in her effort to boost the "care economy" and lower healthcare costs. Vice President Harris rolled out the proposal in the first of a series of media interviews she was slated to do in New York on Tuesday, as she and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump race to energize voters before the Nov. 5 election. The ABC show's viewership is largely comprised of middle-aged and older women, the target audience for Harris' promise to ease the burden of caring for children and aging parents at the same time, sometimes referred to as the "sandwich generation."