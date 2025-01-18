Baby dies after house fire in Toronto, man arrested: police
TORONTO — Toronto police say an eight month-old baby has died after being pulled from a house fire on Saturday morning.
Police say four people – two children and two adults –were taken to hospital after reports of a fire in the city's east end.
They say the baby was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition and later pronounced dead.
Police say a man has been arrested in the case, but they don't have any information about possible charges at this time.
Police initially said in a social media post that an adult male with serious injuries was found at the home, along with the baby and a four-year-old child who needed treatment for smoke inhalation.
The investigation is ongoing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2025.
The Canadian Press