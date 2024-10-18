Baby dies after migrant boat capsizes in new English channel tragedy

A baby has drowned after a boat carrying migrants towards Britain off the French coast capsized, the local coast guard said on Friday.

French search and rescue teams have reportedly rescued 65 people after the migrant boat got into difficulties off the coast of Wissant in northern France.

A French navy vessel was among four ships and a helicopter involved in the operation, according to Sky News.

Those rescued were taken back to the port at Boulogne-sur-Mer.

Authorities said searches are ongoing to find any more missing people. An investigation has been launched by the public prosecutor's office in Boulogne-sur-Mer.

A total of 27,509 people have arrived in the UK in small boats so far this year after crossing the channel - 5 per cent higher than the equivalent point last year. The total arrivals is 26 per cent lower than the same point in 2022.

It comes after four were killed attempting to reach Britain last week, including a two-year-old who was said to have been "trampled to death" in a boat in the English Channel.

Jacques Billant, the Prefect of Pas-de-Calais region, confirmed the deaths had taken place in "two tragedies" on 5 October.

In one incident, the French coastguard responded to a boat that was suffering engine failure and carrying nearly 90 people on board.

A total of 15 people were recovered from onboard to a tow vessel called l'Abeille, including the boy who was unconscious. Despite a medical team being scrambled by helicopter, he was then declared dead.