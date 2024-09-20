Baby dolphins wash up on Brazil's Lake Tefe amid Amazon drought

STORY: The remains of rare baby river dolphins have been washing up on the shores of Brazil's Lake Tefe in recent weeks.

The Amazon rainforest is experiencing its worst drought on record and seeing lower water levels and higher temperatures.

That's putting these vulnerable freshwater dolphins under threat.

Last week alone, researchers say they found an average of one dead animal washed ashore every day.

Miriam Marmontel, head of the dolphin project at the Mamiraua Institute for Sustainable Development, told Reuters the situation is made worse by heavy boat traffic in the river's main channel.

Two dolphins were recently killed when boats ran into them.

“The channel is two meters deep, maybe 100 meters wide at most, and all the animals are concentrated in this area. And through this same channel, all the boats entering Tefe pass from a canoe to a large, heavy ferry. So this brings the species very close together and generates the possibility of conflict, as we have already identified here on the lake."

In last year's drought, more than 200 of the endangered freshwater dolphins died in Lake Tefe from excessive water temperatures.

And it is not just the rare dolphin species that are suffering.

Residents living along river transport routes are stranded as shallow waters prevent boat access, and leave their floating homes grounded.

Lake Tefe local Francisco Alvaro Santos told Reuters it's the first time ever that his floating home was out of the water.

Even houses built on stilts are now high and dry, far from the river shore.