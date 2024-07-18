‘Baby-faced’ murderers pictured and named for first time

Kyle Dermody, left, and Trey Stewart-Gayle, right, will both serve a minimum of 13 and 10 years respectively for the murder of Nathaniel Shani - UNPIXS

Two teenagers found guilty of murder when they were just 13 and 14 can be named and pictured for the first time.

Kyle Dermody, now 15, was convicted for stabbing Nathaniel Shani, 14, in the neck in Harpurhey, Manchester, following a row over stolen cannabis.

Trey Stewart-Gayle, 14, was also convicted of murder. Stewart-Gayle, then 13, who had been armed with a screwdriver, was found to have “encouraged and assisted” Dermody.

Following an application by the media, a judge lifted a ban on publishing their names because of “substantial public interest”.

In a ruling, Mrs Justice Ellenbogen said: “The public will wish to know the identities of those who commit such a serious offence in seeking to understand how it is that children of that age can do so.

“Knife crime in general and the circumstances of this particular case are matters of substantial public interest.”

Dermody must serve at least 13 years, while Stewart-Gayle was ordered to be detained for at least 10 years.

It comes after two 12-year-old boys became Britain’s youngest murderers since James Bulger’s killers after being found guilty of knifing Shawn Seesahai, 19, to death in Wolverhampton park.

Sentencing Dermody and Stewart-Gayle, the judge said: “That [Nathaniel Shani] should have met his death by boys of a similar age is a tragedy – sadly it is no longer shocking.”

Shani and Dermody, who had previously been friends and attended Manchester Communications Academy together, had met in an alleyway off Tavistock Square on Sep 15 last year as part of a “fight to settle differences”.

There had previously been a “fall out” between Dermody and Nathaniel and they had “engaged in physical fights”, the court was told.

Prior to his death, Shani had become involved in “street level” drug dealing “through people older than him”.

On the day of the killing, cannabis had been stolen from a friend of Shani’s by Stewart-Gayle. Shani was said to have viewed the incident as a “loss of face” and was “determined” to get the drugs back.

An arrangement was made for a “one v one fight” to “sort things”. During the confrontation Shani punched Dermody, who produced a knife and stabbed him in the neck. Stewart-Gayle told Dermody to “do it” after he had produced the weapon.

Shani was pronounced dead at 7.08pm.

During the trial, Dermody claimed he was acting in self-defence telling the court he believed Shani had a knife.

Stewart-Gayle handed himself in to police the following day and admitted to carrying the screwdriver but denied intent to use it. Both boys were found guilty of murder after a trial.

The judge concluded: “Whatever his flaws, Nathaniel did not deserve to die and not in such a violent way. He deserved the opportunity to better himself and to make a positive contribution to society.

“Unlike you, and by reason of your senseless behaviour he will never now be able to do so.”