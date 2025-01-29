Baby-Faced Musk Cronies Have Taken Over Key Federal Office: Report

Yasmeen Hamadeh
·2 min read
Elon Musk attends 'Exploring the New Frontiers of Innovation: Mark Read in Conversation with Elon Musk' session during the Cannes Lions International Festival Of Creativity 2024 - Day Three on June 19, 2024 in Cannes, France.
Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

A handful of new employees at the Office of Personnel Management all reportedly have past connections with billionaire Elon Musk.

Citing sources within the federal government, WIRED reports that some former employees of Neuralink, Tesla, and xAI (all companies owned by Musk) have taken on high-ranking positions at the OPM, the federal government’s version of a human resources department.

According to the outlet, the agency’s new chief of staff is slated to be Amanda Scales, a previous employee of Musk’s who worked in talent at his artificial intelligence company xAI.

WIRED’s sources also claim that the OPM’s new senior advisor to the director will be Riccardo Biasini, a two-time previous Musk employee who worked as an engineer at Tesla and later took on a director of operations role at Musk’s tunnel-building operation, The Boring Company.

Another staffer, who WIRED did not name because of his age, graduated from high school last year and will report directly to Scales. While the outlet did not identify the employee, it did note that his previous experiences included a stint as a camp counselor and, more notably, a summer position at Neuralink—Musk’s neurotechnology company that develops implantable brain-computer interfaces.

The teen is not the only young staffer on the team. A 21-year-old—who WIRED again did not identify because of his age—is reportedly slated to assume an advisor role. He comes to the OPM from Palantir, a software company founded by former Musk associate Peter Thiel.

Thiel and Musk were both involved with PayPal, which Thiel also co-founded.

The new employees did not immediately reply to WIRED’s request for comment. The OPM did not immediately reply to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Donald Trump previously announced author Scott Kupor, who has voiced his support for Musk’s new Department of Government Efficiency, as his pick to run the OPM.

On Tuesday, the OPM issued a memo to full-time federal staffers offering them a buyout that will keep them paid through September 30, if they decide to resign by February 6. A senior administration official told Axios that the buyouts will ensure “all federal workers are on board with the new administration’s plan” and that they will adhere to “higher standards.”

