Joon, a baby white-handed gibbon at California’s Oakland Zoo, was improving her climbing skills every day, the zoo said.

Footage shared by Oakland Zoo shows Joon attempting to scale a tree in her habitat.

Joon was born to parents Mei and Rainer in May 2023, the zoo said.

She is the first gibbon born at Oakland Zoo. Parents Mei and Rainer were introduced at the zoo in 2019 after arriving from other conservation sites. Credit: Oakland Zoo via Storyful