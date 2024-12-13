Baby girl airlifted to London hospital after being attacked by 'XL Bully-type' dog

A baby girl was left fighting for her life after being attacked by her family’s XL Bully, according to reports.

Arabella Williams, just eight months old, was attacked at a property in Hawkinge, Kent on Wednesday, and had to be airlifted to King's College Hospital, where she is being treated for serious injuries.

The dog, a registered XL Bully named Hunter, was reportedly shot by police in the front room after the animal "just snapped" and attacked the baby.

Police have arrested an 18-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.

Arabella’s great aunt Stephanie Coombs said the baby was in a stable condition in the intensive care unit but that it had been "touch and go".

She said: “I don’t know what happened but the dog just snapped.

“Hunter, the dog, and the baby got on so well. It’s so out of character for the dog. It was so soppy.

“We used to think he was like Scooby Doo. They used to get in the travel cot together. He would sniff the baby and wander off."

Ms Coombs told KentOnline that the baby's mother is by her side in hospital while the family deal with the "upsetting situation".

Arabella’s great-uncle Martin Williams told KentOnline the dog was an 18-month-old “pure” XL Bully.

He said: “I am very surprised the attack happened as Hunter is normally a very friendly dog. But it’s in their nature to be aggressive.”

A Kent Police spokesperson said: "Kent Police was called at 2.23pm on Wednesday 11 December, to a report that an infant had been bitten by a dog inside a property on Siskin Close, Hawkinge near Folkestone.

"Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and an eight month old girl was airlifted to a London hospital where she remains in a serious condition.

"The dog was seized and destroyed. An 18-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control. They remain in custody while enquiries continue.

"Officers will remain in the area while enquiries are carried out and to provide reassurance to the local community."