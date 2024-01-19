Baby girl found in bag in east London was less than hour old, police say

Photograph: Yui Mok/PA

The newborn baby girl found in a shopping bag by a dog walker in east London was less than an hour old, the Metropolitan police have said.

The baby, believed to be black or of mixed race, was found wrapped in blankets at the junction of Greenway and High Street South, Newham, by a member of the public out walking their dog.

Police want the baby’s mother to know her daughter is well and safe, and have asked her to get in touch. Ch Supt Simon Crick said hospital staff had named the little girl Elsa.

Elsa was found by a member of the public, who probably saved the baby’s life in subzero temperatures, Crick said, after hearing a cry from inside the bag.

There is no footage of the busy junction and police do not know how long the baby was there before being discovered.

Police advised anyone who believes they know who the child’s mother is to call 999.