Baby girl found dropped off in Safe Haven Baby Box at Lebanon fire station
Baby girl found dropped off in Safe Haven Baby Box at Lebanon fire station
Baby girl found dropped off in Safe Haven Baby Box at Lebanon fire station
An Alberta RCMP officer has been charged with sexually assaulting two males in an Airdrie hotel room in 2022. Leduc Const. Bridget Morla faces two counts of sexual assault. Morla was off-duty at the time of the alleged assaults, according to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).ASIRT announced the charges Monday following a two-year investigation. Morla, 39, has been a police officer for 13 years. She has been suspended with pay since the investigation commenced in late 2022, accor
Kevin Desylva and Reah Palmer never imagined they would end up homeless. But after 32 years together, the couple found themselves trying anything to make it through each day."We've never experienced homelessness, we've never been around it," Desylva said. "Everything about it was new to us, the people, the atmosphere — it's rough."There was a time, he said, when the pair were living in Chipman area of what is now Grand Lake. Palmer was working three jobs, and Desylva stayed home to look after hi
Monáe also rocked two black-and-white party fits. See every look here
More than 10 years after her breakout performance in The Wolf of Wall Street, Margot Robbie is taking credit for her full-frontal debut. Although director Martin Scorsese said she could wear a robe if it made her more comfortable, the 3x Oscar nominee revealed it was her idea to strip down completely nude for one …
Antiques Roadshow visited Derbyshire - and an item was valued from a Chatsworth House attic sale
Hailey Bieber dropped a photo carousel including the cutest candid family pic of herself with husband Justin Bieber and their baby, Jack Blues Bieber.
"A special long weekend in Paris," the actress captioned her sweet Instagram post
The momager sported a bob hairstyle with a blunt bang
A woman who admitted to drinking and who was driving well over twice the speed limit when she smashed into a golf cart, killing a bride who had just got married at a South Carolina beach, was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison.
"Guys why is there letters on my olive garden breadstick,” the woman asked in a TikTok video that has since amassed more than 4 million views
She's "heartbroken" by a looming decision.
The NFL star's brother, Jason Kelce, and his family also joined the holiday gathering in Nashville, a source tells PEOPLE exclusively
Neither will Duchess Meghan.
She was snubbed for her role in 'Mask.'
"My face hurts to smile, to even try," the singer said as she discussed her failed cosmetic procedures on her podcast
Christopher Leroy Collings, 49, is set to die by lethal injection for the murder of 9-year-old Rowan Ford in the southwestern Missouri village of Stella.
The occasion? The couple's 6th wedding anniversary.
A Florida woman was sentenced to life in prison Monday after she was found guilty of second-degree murder for zipping her boyfriend in a suitcase, leaving him inside for hours until he died.
"Americans have put utterly unserious, emotionally stunted people in charge of the very serious, world-impacting business of running our nation."
Investigators were searching for the two large Malinois-mix dogs in hopes of also discovering their missing owner, a slain Oregon woman found dead on Saturday