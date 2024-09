Baby Is Instant Fan After Trying Pizza for First Time

Baby Remi is just getting started on solid foods, but it seems she’s already got a favorite – pizza!

Video recorded by mom Kaleigh Butler shows Remi’s extremely enthusiastic reaction as she takes a first nibble, quickly followed by a big chomp. Credit: Kaleigh Butler via Storyful

