Baby killed in car crash - police investigating whether incident linked to icy conditions

A baby boy was killed in a car crash on the A1 - with police investigating whether the incident was linked to icy conditions.

The incident happened in Lincolnshire near Grantham just after 10.50pm on Thursday.

The car, a yellow Honda Jazz, left the southbound carriageway around 500 yards from the Spittlegate junction, hit a tree and returned to the road.

No other vehicles were involved.

The baby, a seven-month-old, was taken to hospital, but he was pronounced dead in the early hours of Friday.

A woman travelling in the car suffered serious injuries, while two other passengers were not seriously injured.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We are now investigating the cause of the collision, and while we are keeping an open mind, we are considering whether this was linked to icy conditions on the carriageway in that area."

A yellow weather alert for ice was in place for parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and north-west England from 5pm on Thursday. The amber alert issued by the Met Office did not extend to Lincolnshire.

UK weather latest: Amber warnings issued for snow

Police said they wanted to hear from anyone driving in the area over the past few days and people who may have dashcam footage showing conditions.

Anyone with footage of the collision or who was travelling through the area at the time should also get in touch, police added.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

