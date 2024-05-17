Baby names: How popular is your name? Use our tool to find out

Noah and Olivia top the list of popular baby names in 2022

The most popular names for babies in 2022 have been revealed, with Noah and Olivia topping the list again in England and Wales.

Noah held the top spot for the second year in a row, while Olivia clocked up its seventh year at number one, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show.

Muhammad was the second most popular boys’ name in 2022, up from fifth place in 2021, while George remained third, Oliver dropped from second to fourth and Leo climbed one place to fifth.

The entire top four girls’ names were unchanged year-on-year, with Olivia followed by Amelia, Isla and Ava, while Lily rose two places from seventh to fifth.

The data, which has been published by the also show that Isabella replaced Willow in the top 10 names for girls, while Theodore, Theo and Freddie replaced Harry, Archie and Henry in the top 10 names for boys.

Leon, Elias, Musa, Axel and Ibrahim were new entries in the top 100 for boys in 2022, while Charles, Harvey, Ollie and Nathan dropped out.

In the top 100 girls’ names, new entries were Ophelia, Ottilie, Eloise, Nova and Fatima, with Beatrice, Anna, Holly, Heidi and Amber being pushed out.

