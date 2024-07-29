‘Baby Reindeer’ Breakout Nava Mau Joins Netflix’s ‘You’ As Guest Star After Historic Emmy Nomination

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh from her historic Emmy nomination earlier this month, Baby Reindeer breakout Nava Mau has landed her next role.

Mau has joined the fifth and final season of Netflix’s hit series You in the guest star role of Detective Marquez, meaning she could come into contact with Penn Badgley’s murderous Joe Goldberg.

Mau played Teri in Baby Reindeer and became the first transgender woman in Emmy history to be recognized in the supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie category.

Speaking to Deadline soon after her Emmy nomination, she heralded it as a victory for the transgender acting community. “For trans actors we just don’t get a lot of opportunities to develop our craft, grow as artists, and to be recognized for all that we are and all that we can be,” she said.

Based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel of the same name, You revolves around the question, “What would you do for love?” The series follows Joe, a man who will do just about anything when love is at stake.

Season 4 was set in London where Joe took on the new identity of Jonathan Moore, an English professor, while following Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) around Europe. Details regarding Season 5 are being kept under wraps.

