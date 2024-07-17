Baby Reindeer and The Crown scoop Emmy nominations
The stars of Baby Reindeer and The Crown are among those nominated for this year's Emmy Awards.
Scottish comedian Richard Gadd, creator of controversial Netflix series Baby Reindeer, has three nominations - for acting, writing and producing.
Jessica Gunning, who plays stalker Martha, is also nominated for an acting award, as are co-stars Nava Mau (Teri) and Tom Goodman-Hill (Darrien).
The series has 11 nominations in all. Most nominated is Japan-set samurai epic Shogun with 25, while The Bear has set a record for a comedy programme with 23.
The top Emmy nominees:
Shogun - 25
The Bear - 23
Only Murders in the Building - 21
True Detective: Night Country - 19
The Crown - 18
Imelda Staunton is up for best lead actress in a drama, for playing Elizabeth II in the final series of Netflix royal drama The Crown.
Jonathan Pryce (Prince Philip), Dominic West (the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles), Elizabeth Debicki (Diana, Princess of Wales) and Lesley Manville (Princess Margaret) also have nominations.
And Claire Foy - who played Elizabeth II in the first two series - has a nomination for best guest actress, for returning in a final scene in which the monarch reflects on her life.
Olivia Colman, The Crown's other former lead actress, is nominated for a different role - Chef Terry in US restaurant drama The Bear.
The Bear has 10 acting nominations in total, including for its stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, and British guest actor Will Poulter.
Other nominated British actors include Idris Elba for Hijack, Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden for Slow Horses, Tom Hollander for Feud, Jonathan Bailey for Fellow Travelers, Michaela Coel for Mr & Mrs Smith, Matt Berry for What We Do in the Shadows, and Juno Temple for Fargo.
For murder mystery comedy Only Murders in the Building, the central cast members Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are all in the running, alongside Meryl Streep, who joined for season three.
Elsewhere, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will go head-to-head for their roles in The Morning Show, while Jodie Foster and Robert Downey Jr are among the other big names on the shortlists.
The Emmys are the most prestigious honours in the US TV industry.
The winners will be announced on 15 September.
Key Emmy nominees:
Outstanding drama series
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr & Mrs Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Outstanding comedy series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding limited or anthology series
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Idris Elba - Hijack
Donald Glover - Mr & Mrs Smith
Walton Goggins - Fallout
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada - Shogun
Dominic West - The Crown
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Carrie Coon - The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine - Mr & Mrs Smith
Anna Sawai - Shogun
Imelda Staunton - The Crown
Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
Matt Berry - What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David - Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - Reservation Dogs
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph - Loot
Jean Smart - Hacks
Kristen Wiig - Palm Royale
Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm - Fargo
Tom Hollander - Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Andrew Scott - Ripley
Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple - Fargo
Sofía Vergara - Griselda
Naomi Watts - Feud: Capote vs The Swans