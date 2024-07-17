Baby Reindeer and The Crown scoop Emmy nominations

Ian Youngs - Culture reporter, BBC News
Baby Reindeer stars Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning, sat across a bar
Baby Reindeer's Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning are both up for acting awards [Netflix]

The stars of Baby Reindeer and The Crown are among those nominated for this year's Emmy Awards.

Scottish comedian Richard Gadd, creator of controversial Netflix series Baby Reindeer, has three nominations - for acting, writing and producing.

Jessica Gunning, who plays stalker Martha, is also nominated for an acting award, as are co-stars Nava Mau (Teri) and Tom Goodman-Hill (Darrien).

The series has 11 nominations in all. Most nominated is Japan-set samurai epic Shogun with 25, while The Bear has set a record for a comedy programme with 23.

Hiroyuki Sanada stars as Yoshi Toranaga
Hiroyuki Sanada is nominated for best lead actor in a drama, for Shogun [FX Networks]

The top Emmy nominees:

  • Shogun - 25

  • The Bear - 23

  • Only Murders in the Building - 21

  • True Detective: Night Country - 19

  • The Crown - 18

Imelda Staunton in The Crown
Imelda Staunton is nominated for best lead actress in a drama series [Netflix]

Imelda Staunton is up for best lead actress in a drama, for playing Elizabeth II in the final series of Netflix royal drama The Crown.

Jonathan Pryce (Prince Philip), Dominic West (the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles), Elizabeth Debicki (Diana, Princess of Wales) and Lesley Manville (Princess Margaret) also have nominations.

And Claire Foy - who played Elizabeth II in the first two series - has a nomination for best guest actress, for returning in a final scene in which the monarch reflects on her life.

Olivia Colman, The Crown's other former lead actress, is nominated for a different role - Chef Terry in US restaurant drama The Bear.

The Bear has 10 acting nominations in total, including for its stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, and British guest actor Will Poulter.

Other nominated British actors include Idris Elba for Hijack, Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden for Slow Horses, Tom Hollander for Feud, Jonathan Bailey for Fellow Travelers, Michaela Coel for Mr & Mrs Smith, Matt Berry for What We Do in the Shadows, and Juno Temple for Fargo.

For murder mystery comedy Only Murders in the Building, the central cast members Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are all in the running, alongside Meryl Streep, who joined for season three.

Elsewhere, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will go head-to-head for their roles in The Morning Show, while Jodie Foster and Robert Downey Jr are among the other big names on the shortlists.

The Emmys are the most prestigious honours in the US TV industry.

The winners will be announced on 15 September.

Key Emmy nominees:

Outstanding drama series

  • The Crown

  • Fallout

  • The Gilded Age

  • The Morning Show

  • Mr & Mrs Smith

  • Shogun

  • Slow Horses

  • 3 Body Problem

Outstanding comedy series

  • Abbott Elementary

  • The Bear

  • Curb Your Enthusiasm

  • Hacks

  • Only Murders in the Building

  • Palm Royale

  • Reservation Dogs

  • What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding limited or anthology series

  • Baby Reindeer

  • Fargo

  • Lessons in Chemistry

  • Ripley

  • True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

  • Idris Elba - Hijack

  • Donald Glover - Mr & Mrs Smith

  • Walton Goggins - Fallout

  • Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

  • Hiroyuki Sanada - Shogun

  • Dominic West - The Crown

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

  • Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

  • Carrie Coon - The Gilded Age

  • Maya Erskine - Mr & Mrs Smith

  • Anna Sawai - Shogun

  • Imelda Staunton - The Crown

  • Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

  • Matt Berry - What We Do in the Shadows

  • Larry David - Curb Your Enthusiasm

  • Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

  • Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

  • Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

  • D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - Reservation Dogs

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

  • Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

  • Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

  • Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

  • Maya Rudolph - Loot

  • Jean Smart - Hacks

  • Kristen Wiig - Palm Royale

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

  • Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers

  • Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer

  • Jon Hamm - Fargo

  • Tom Hollander - Feud: Capote vs The Swans

  • Andrew Scott - Ripley

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

  • Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country

  • Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry

  • Juno Temple - Fargo

  • Sofía Vergara - Griselda

  • Naomi Watts - Feud: Capote vs The Swans

