Baby Reindeer Star Jessica Gunning Laughs Off Golden Globes Slip-Up With Epic One-Liner

Jessica Gunning on the Golden Globes 2025 red carpet via Associated Press

Jessica Gunning is continuing her global domination with her latest major award win.

On Sunday night, the British actor scooped her first Golden Globe thanks to performance in the hit Netflix series Baby Reindeer.

As she made her way to the stage during the live ceremony, Jessica suffered a very minor stumble, which she laughed off after accepting her award.

“I almost tripped up! You nearly saw my Golden Globes then!” she quipped, before sharing a poignant story from her childhood.

#BabyReindeer star Jessica Gunning wins Best Supporting Female Actor - Television at the 2025 #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/xRgIk90w49 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 6, 2025

Jessica told the stars in attendance: “There’s a video of me when I was little… I was about eight years old, and my mum and dad got me a hamster for Christmas.

“They brought it out in this bin bag – happy Christmas! – and I’ve got a very Yorkshire accent and I just kept saying ‘I can’t believe this is happening to me’. And I realised this morning that this has been a kind of soundtrack for my life this past year since Baby Reindeer came out.

“I can not believe any of this is happening to me, and so I just want to say thank you to everyone that let me come on this journey.”

Turning her attention to co-star Richard Gadd, whose experiences of being stalked inspired Baby Reindeer, she added: “Baby Reindeer has changed my life in ways that I can’t even explain, so thank you for everything.”

“I can’t believe this is happening to me,” she concluded. “And I know eight-year-old me wouldn’t either.”

Fittingly, Jessica collected her award from Kathy Bates, whose Oscar-winning performance in Misery she has said was an inspiration for her own role in the Netflix drama.

Kathy Bates at the 2025 Golden Globes via Associated Press

At this year’s Golden Globes, Baby Reindeer was nominated for three awards in total, including an acting nod for creator Richard Gadd.

Jessica previously scooped an Emmy win for her performance as Martha in Baby Reindeer towards the end of last year.

