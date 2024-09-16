Baby Reindeer Star Jessica Gunning's Emmys Acceptance Speech Was A Real Treat

Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning celebrate Baby Reindeer's Emmys success via Associated Press

Despite all of the recent controversy surrounding the show, Baby Reindeer led the way at this year’s Emmys triumphing in almost every category it was nominated in.

The Netflix miniseries went into Sunday night’s ceremony with 11 nominations and came away with four, including acting wins for Jessica Gunning and Richard Gadd, as well as an Outstanding Writing prize for the latter.

The show itself also triumphed in the Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series category, ahead of Ripley, True Detective: Night Country, Lessons In Chemistry and the fifth season of Fargo.

When it came to acceptance speeches, Jessica’s was a real-stand-out, not least because it was the only one to begin with a declaration of “oh my goodness me, blinking heckers”.

“I honestly feel like I’m going to wake up any minute now and this whole thing has been a dream,” she admitted.

After thanking her agents, family and colleagues at Baby Reindeer, she saved her “biggest thanks” for Richard Gadd, explaining: “I’ve tried so many times to put into words what working on Baby Reindeer meant to me, and I fail every time. So, I’m going to sing… no, imagine!”

As the play-off music played, she added: “I’ll keep it simple and just say thank you for trusting me to be your Martha. I’ll never ever forget her or you.”

A stunned Jessica Gunning accepts her first Emmy via Associated Press

Fittingly, Jessica’s award was also presented to her by Kathy Bates who, like the British actor, also earned critical acclaim for her performance as a stalker in the movie Misery.

Richard – sporting a kilt for the occasion – also delivered acceptance speeches for Baby Reindeer’s other wins, including one in which he expressed his shock at beating Jon Hamm to Best Actor, telling the Mad Men star he is his “biggest fan”.

The Bear and Fargo also matched Baby Reindeer’s number of wins at the 2024 Emmys with four each.

