Baby Reindeer star Nava Mau responds to "real" element of her character

Baby Reindeer star Nava Mau has opened up about the "real" element of her character Teri.



The limited Netflix series, based on creator Richard Gadd's real-life stalking experience, centres on Donny Dunn (played by Gadd) and his challenging relationship with 'Martha' (Jessica Gunning), an older woman who becomes his stalker after they meet in a pub.



The hit show also follows Donny's romance with a trans woman named Teri, who, like Donny and Martha, is based on someone who Gadd knew in real life.

"When I read [the script], I could tell that Richard really loved her, whoever inspired this character," Mau explained during a Q&A screening with Digital Spy and other press.

"I think I knew that it was based on real life and it seemed really important to show people that trans women exist in real life and in relationships with real people. I could see Richard's heart in the writing and I hope that people will see it too."



On whether the fact that Teri was based on a real woman impacted her approach to the character, she continued: "Of course. I felt a great sense of responsibility, and I cared a lot about telling the story in the best way possible."

Mau also said the role of Teri interested her because it was written by "someone who had actually known and loved a trans woman and wasn't writing from a place of imagination".

Gadd previously confirmed that the character of Teri was inspired by someone "who was the voice of reason in my life at that point as well – not that I listened to her as much as I should have".

Baby Reindeer's final scene mirrors Donny's initial encounter with Martha, as Donny is poured a drink by a sympathetic barman when he realises his wallet has gone missing.

Discussing the ambiguous ending while speaking to RadioTimes, Gadd said: "I quite like the ambiguity of the ending, I sort of don't want to put a meaning on it. I think it can be interpreted in a lot of different ways.

"I know what it is in my head – that ending's my favourite thing in the whole series, the way it ends."

Baby Reindeer is available on Netflix.

