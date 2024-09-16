Baby Reindeer stars win at Emmy Awards

Jessica Gunning thanked Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd for "trusting me to be your Martha" [Reuters]

British actress Jessica Gunning, one of the stars of hit TV show Baby Reindeer, has picked up one of TV's most prestigious honours, an Emmy Award.

Gunning, who played stalker Martha, was named best supporting actress in a limited series at the ceremony.

"Oh my goodness me, blinking heckers," she said on accepting the award.

"Thank you so much. I honestly feel like I’m going to wake up any minute now and this whole thing has been a dream."

Her co-star and the show's creator, Scottish comedian Richard Gadd, won best writer for a limited series, while the show is also nominated for several other awards at the ceremony, which is taking place in Los Angeles.

Richard Gadd said his win for writing Baby Reindeer was "the stuff of dreams" [Reuters]

"Ten years ago, I was down and out," Gadd told the audience.

"I never ever thought I'd get my life together. I never ever thought I'd be able to rectify myself for what happened to me and get myself back on my feet again.

"And then here I am, just over a decade later, picking up one of the biggest writing awards in television.

"I don't mean that to sound arrogant. I mean it as encouragement for anyone who's going through a difficult time right now to persevere."

Baby Reindeer, Gadd's account of being stalked by a woman for several years and being sexually abused by a male TV industry figure, has been the most talked about show of the year.

However, it has also been controversial, and the real-life woman who allegedly inspired Gunning's character is currently suing Netflix for defamation, negligence and privacy violations.

The Bear's recipe for success

The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White, Liza Colon-Zayas and Ebon Moss-Bachrach all won acting awards [Getty Images]

The Bear won three acting awards in the comedy categories, including best comedy actor for Jeremy Allen White, who plays Carmy, for the second year in a row.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Richie) and Liza Colon-Zayas (Tina) took the supporting awards, the latter appearing overwhelmed to have beaten legends like Meryl Streep and Carol Burnett.

"To all the Latinas who are looking at me, keep believing, and vote - vote for your rights," she said in her acceptance speech.

The show, set in a highly pressured restaurant kitchen, has raised eyebrows for once again being nominated in the comedy section instead of drama.

Veteran actress Jean Smart prevented a clean sweep for The Bear, winning best comedy actress - her sixth career Emmy - for Hacks.

Elizabeth Debicki played Princess Diana in The Crown's last two seasons [Reuters]

In the drama categories, Australia's Elizabeth Debicki won her first Emmy, best drama actress for playing Princess Diana in the final season of Netflix's The Crown.

"Playing this part based on this unparallelled, incredible human being has been my great privilege and it's been a gift," she said.

Billy Crudup won best supporting drama actor for The Morning Show.

