Baby Reindeer's Nava Mau in tears after making awards history

Baby Reindeer actor Nava Mau has shared her emotional response to making Emmy Awards history.

Mau played Teri in the record-breaking Netflix series, which was inspired by the real-life story of creator Richard Gadd's experience with a stalker. Teri is the love interest of Gadd's character Donny Dunn, who faces violence from Donny's stalker Martha (played by Jessica Gunning) as well as Donny's shame over his sexuality.

Mau is the first trans nominee in Emmys history for the category of Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Reacting to news of her nomination, she told Deadline she had been crying for 45 minutes with "overwhelming joy."

"For trans actors we just don't get a lot of opportunities to develop our craft, grow as artists, and to be recognized for all that we are and all that we can be," she continued.

"It has been a priceless experience being a part of this show. Every step of the way, I could feel the way the experience was transforming me, my life, and what feels possible. To be recognized by my peers in the Academy is a celebration of that transformation."

Speaking about the future for trans actors following her groundbreaking performance, she said: "We can see that when trans people are given the opportunity, we will grow into it and so far beyond any expectation."

Mau is nominated alongside her Baby Reindeer co-star Gunning as well as Ripley's Dakota Fanning, Under the Bridge's Lily Gladstone, and Lessons in Chemistry's Aja Naomi King. Feud: Capote vs The Swans' Diane Lane and True Detective: Night Country's Kali Reis are also nominated for the award.

She added in an Instagram post that she hadn't stopped crying "all day" upon learning of the news, writing: "I am humbled and so thrilled for everyone nominated. One day I will catch up to this reality.

"For now, thank you to the @televisionacad for this incredible honor. I'm at a loss for words, THANK YOU."

Speaking about the show, Mau previously explained the "real" elements of her character that inspired Baby Reindeer.

"When I read [the script], I could tell that Richard really loved her, whoever inspired this character," Mau explained during a Q&A screening with Digital Spy and other press.

"I think I knew that it was based on real life and it seemed really important to show people that trans women exist in real life and in relationships with real people. I could see Richard's heart in the writing and I hope that people will see it too."

Baby Reindeer is available to stream on Netflix.

