Baby remains found in Wigan house: Five arrested

Five suspects remain on bail while police search two locations [PA Media]

The "human remains" of a young baby have been found at a house.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the discovery was made at the property in Marsh Green, Wigan.

Five people aged between 20 and 70 have been arrested on suspicion of concealing a death and unlawful burial, the force added.

The address has been sealed off by officers who described the discovery as "heart-breaking". All five suspects have been released on bail.

GMP said another scene has been sealed off in Valley Road, Pemberton.

Ch Supt Clare Jenkins said: "This is a truly heart-breaking discovery and I do not underestimate the impact that this news will have on the local community.

"I would like to reassure you that we have several teams of officers and specialist resources working diligently to find answers.

"In the coming days we will know more about the circumstances surrounding this incident, but we are confident that this is isolated and there is no threat to the wider public."

Why not follow BBC Manchester on Facebook, X and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk