Baby Spider Monkey Wearing a Onesie Found During California Traffic Stop That Led to Arrest

The spider monkey, believed to be 1 month old, has since been taken to the Oakland Zoo, according to authorities

After stopping a driver for excessive speed, police said they discovered a baby spider monkey wearing a onesie inside the vehicle.

An officer from the California Highway Patrol's Madera office made the discovery during a stop on Monday, Dec. 30, according to a statement from officials.

"Last night (December 30, 2024), a CHP Madera officer stopped a Rolls Royce Ghost on northbound SR-99, north of Avenue 17, for excessive speed. The driver was found to be under the influence and placed under arrest for DUI, and possession of cannabis for sale," police wrote. "The driver was also in possession of a Spider Monkey, believed to be 1 month old."

"Primates are illegal to own as pets in California," they added.

Photos from the stop showed the monkey wearing a pink onesie, while other images from the scene showed five cell phones, along with bags and containers of weed, sitting on the hood of the car.

CHP Madera Facebook Scene of incident

“The driver had a baby monkey attached — or clenched — on his person. That’s something you don’t see every day," Modera CHP spokesperson Sergio Moreno told KSEE.

A Madera County Sheriff's Office spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE that the driver, identified as 27-year-old Ali Mused Adel Mohamed, has been booked into the Madera County Jail.

He was found to allegedly be under the influence and was placed under arrest and faces "several charges, including possession of an exotic animal," per the CHP statement.

PEOPLE has reached out to the CHP for additional comment.

CHP Madera Facebook Scene of incident

According to The Los Angeles Times, the arresting officer volunteered to take the monkey home and care for it overnight following the incident. He then took it to Madera County’s Animal Services on Tuesday morning, per the outlet.

CHP Madera Facebook Scene of incident

The shelter went on to make its own social media post from the monkey's time with them.

CHP confirmed to PEOPLE that the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has since taken the spider monkey to the Oakland Zoo for appropriate care.



Read the original article on People