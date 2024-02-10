Three children killed in Russian drones strikes on Kharkiv

An entire family of five was killed when a Russian drone hit an oil depot - YEVHEN TITROV/AP

At least seven people, including three children, have been killed in a wave of Russian drone attacks across Ukraine.

Officials in Kharkiv, in north-east Ukraine, said that an entire family of five was killed when a drone hit an oil depot which caught fire and burnt down neighbouring houses.

Flames and smoke were seen rising over the city - AP

Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv wrote: “This was a difficult night for Kharkiv. Seven dead, including three children. One baby, a child of four and a seven-year-old.”

Oleh Syniehubov, the Kharkiv region’s governor, said an Iranian-made Shahed drone caused a massive fire that burned down 15 private houses.

Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, wrote of the difficulty facing the region after the traumatic night - GLOBAL IMAGES UKRAINE

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, has come under heavy Russian air attacks over the past few months. It lies around 20 miles south of the border with Russia and 75 miles to the west of the front line in Donbas.

In Odesa, on Ukraine’s southern coast, officials said that Russian drone attacks had injured at least four people in the port area.

Oleg Kiper, the head of the Odesa region’s military administration, said: “The debris of one of the unmanned aerial vehicles damaged a technical structure at the port and one of the company’s employees was wounded by shrapnel.”

Thirty one Iran-made Shahed drones have been fired overnight, Russia claims - ANADOLU

Ukrainian officials said that Russia had fired 31 Shahed drones in total, mainly at Kharkiv and Odesa but also at Reni and Izmail in Ukraine’s Danube Delta. Of the 31 drones fired at Ukraine, Ukraine’s Air Force said that 23 were shot down.

The attacks on Odesa, Reni and Izmail appear to mirror earlier Russian tactics of attacking port and grain export infrastructure. Odesa is Ukraine’s largest port and ports at Reni and Izmail are important for sending grain to Europe through the Danube River.

While Russian ministers have boasted of increasing arms production and signing supply deals with North Korea, Ukrainian commanders have complained that they are running short of arms supplied by their Western allies.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly warned that the recent waves of Russian air attacks are stretching its resources.

Yury Ihnat, an air force spokesman, told national television recently: “Intense Russian air attacks force us to use a corresponding amount of air defence means. That’s why we need more of them, as Russia keeps increasing its attack capabilities.”