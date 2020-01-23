Baby on the Way! Usain Bolt and His Longtime Girlfriend are Expecting Their First Child Together

Usain Bolt is going to be a dad!

On Thursday morning, the retired Olympian revealed that he and his longtime girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, are expecting their first child together.

Bolt, 33, announced the news with a breathtaking photo of Bennett on the beach donned in a billowing red dress that showed off her pregnant belly.

“I just want to say a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE. @kasi.b,” he captioned the stunning photo by Lexon Photography.

Bennett also shared the news on her own social media, sharing a series of three posts with additional photos from her red dress maternity shoot. Each photo was consecutively captioned, “Our biggest blessing..,” “Our greatest celebration…,” and finally, “Our golden child ❤️ Coming soon…”

Several famous friends and fans flooded the couple’s posts with well wishes and congratulations.

Jamaican soccer player Leon Bailey wrote, “Congrats @kasi.b😍🤞🏽 yesssssss my g! @usainbolt🙏🏽❤️,” while former Miss Jamaica Universe Yendi Amira Phillipps commented, “Congratulations to you both!!!!🤗🤗🍾🍾🎉🎉💃🏽💃🏽.”

Bolt and Bennett, who are both originally from Jamaica, have been dating for nearly seven years and told PEOPLE back in 2017 that they were ready to start a family together.

“I have [had] a girlfriend for four years now [and] it’s going steadily, so we’re thinking about kids very soon,” the Jamaican sprinter told PEOPLE in May 2017. “We’ll see how it goes, we’re taking our time.”

At the time, he also explained that his decision to take things slow with Bennett stemmed from his desire to “find the right woman, because my dad actually cheated on two different women and I told him, ‘I don’t want to be like you.'”

He added, “I’m going to take my time and make sure.”

The couple became more serious following Bolt’s retirement from sprinting in 2016, right after he took home his ninth Olympic gold medal in Rio. When Bolt announced the retirement news, he told PEOPLE that he planned to dedicate more of his time to his relationship with Bennet.

Kasi Bennett and Usain Bolt | Shutterstock More

“She’s happy, I’m happy!” Bolt said of his relationship with the marketing manager at the time. “We just got really serious, we are taking it one step at a time.”

Before announcing her pregnancy, Bennett seemed to take a hiatus from social media as her last two posts before their recent announcement were from late August, when the couple enjoyed a romantic trip to Ibiza, Spain.

One of the breathtaking snaps from the summer getaway featured the loved up couple cuddling on a boat while watching the sunset over the water.

“…until next time Ibiza! 😍 Sunset with my love,” she had captioned the post.