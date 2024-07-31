“Bachelor” Alum Sarah Herron's Twins Finally Come Home After 4 Weeks in the NICU: 'Let the Games Begin'

The reality TV alum welcomed her twins on July 1, 7.5 weeks early

Sarah Herron/Instagram Sarah Herron brings her twins home from the NICU

Sarah Herron's twins are finally going home!

On Tuesday, July 30, the Bachelor alum, 37, shared on Instagram that she was able to take both of her twins home from the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) after they spent several weeks in the hospital. Herron previously announced in July that she'd welcomed her twins 7.5 weeks early on Monday, July 1.

"Four Sundays ago we walked into labor and delivery after my water unexpectedly broke at 32 weeks pregnant with twins," Herron shared over an emotional Reel of herself and her fraternal twin girls Everette Rae and Colette Rose.

"Four Sundays later, we walked out with our beautiful, thriving daughters 🩷 From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU to our incredible NICU team, the nurses, pediatricians, the OB’s, midwives, anesthesiologist, lactation consultants, speech therapists, and support staff who loved our girls and gave them exceptional care for the last month."

"Thank you for ushering us into parenthood, teaching us how to give bottles, baths and take a temperature. Your warm, selfless care made our last 28 days in the NICU the best that it could be given the circumstance," she continued, adding that the staff kept her calm and reassured, and noting that they'd never forget the help.



"Let the games begin!" Herron ended her post.



Earlier this month, the former reality star shared that she'd welcomed her twin daughters "a whopping 7.5 weeks early" in an emotional post on Instagram.

"World, meet Everette Rae & Colette Rose (Evy & Coco) born July 1st 2024. Fraternal twin sisters, our little 32-weekers took us all by surprise a whopping 7.5 weeks early 🤍 We’re all adjusting to life in the NICU as we have a long road ahead of us—undeniably filled with twists and turns—but the girls are fighters and getting stronger every day—we all are," Herron began the post, which was accompanied by a montage video of herself and her husband in the NICU with their two baby girls.

"We’re so grateful for our care team and any continued prayers for our tiny warriors. Today’s plan: Sleep, breathe and grow! Welcome to the world little ones! My heart is completely outside of my body for these two miracles," she concluded her post.

