A Bachelor Contestant Faked an Australian Accent to Get Colton Underwood's Attention

A contestant competing for Colton Underwood‘s love on The Bachelor is stopping at nothing to win his affection.

On Thursday, The Bachelor released a promotional clip for the upcoming series that shows contestant Brianna, who goes by Bri, greeting Underwood, 26, with an Australian accent — even though she’s not Australian!

“You’ve got a nice accent. Where are you from?” Underwood asks Bri, 24, in the teaser after the two share a warm embrace.

“The accent, it’s Australian, I was hoping you’re kind of a sucker for accents,” Bri answered carefully to avoid lying about her nationality.

While Underwood gushed over the accent saying, “I love it,” Bri later admitted it was bogus.

“I’m not really Australian, but you have to do what you can to stand out,” Bri said during a confessional.

Is this lie going to take her down (under)? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/OrHrathRYJ — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 3, 2019

Her attempt to stand out has certainly worked with fans who quickly took to the internet to discuss her cunning ploy.

“Just watched a video of The Bachelor and this girl named Bri put on a FAKE Australian accent to “stand out” and I can’t stop watching it and laughing,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“As an Australian I can confirm that her accent doesn’t really sound that great,” another user tweeted.

“That’s not even a proper Australian accent,” another fan expressed.

However, not everyone was taken aback by Bri’s stunt.

“The fact that she was so quick to say the ACCENT was Australian rather than lie and say she was from Australia is so brilliant that we have no choice but to stan this icon!” one fan wrote.

“Technically she said the accent is Australian, not her,” a different user tweeted.

According to Bri’s Bachelor bio, she’s a model from Los Angeles, California.

Of course, Bri’s accent isn’t the only highly anticipated moment of the season.

The fantasy suites episode already has a lot of fans talking considering Underwood revealed on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette that he is a virgin.

“It’s no surprise to me that people are going to view the Fantasy Suites as this big week for me,” Underwood said.

“People are probably going to put a lot of pressure [on it]… but for me, it was more about the private moments.”

The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. on ABC.