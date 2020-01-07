‘Bachelor’ Contestant Jade Roper Tolbert Accused of Cheating in $1 Million Fantasy Football Win

From Cosmopolitan

Bachelor star Jade Tanner has been accused of cheating in a fantasy football game.

Jade won $1 million in a DraftKings contest for the NFL wildcard round.

Today in completely WTF Bachelor Nation news that truly no one expected, former Bachelor star Jade Roper Tolbert has been accused of scamming her way to a $1 million fantasy football payday.

Jade won a (*checks notes*) DraftKings contest for the NFL wildcard round over the weekend, and Twitter promptly accused her and Tanner Tolbert (aka her Bachelor Nation husb) of cheating.

Hahaha that’s me! And Tanner told me I shouldn’t play DK Metcalf! 🤣🤪 https://t.co/Ry25Kuq4k9 — Jade Roper Tolbert (@jadelizroper) January 6, 2020

Okay, I am not even going to BEGIN to pretend to understand the rules of fantasy football, but according to people who do, “This is absolutely insanity and is the the clearest collusion ever.”

This is absolutely insanity and is the the clearest collusion ever. Check the QBs lmao pic.twitter.com/JudoCAT0JQ — William Bierman (@williambierman) January 6, 2020

She and her husband cheated, end of story. pic.twitter.com/WmRLAKAn4K — huitcinq (@huitcinqDFS) January 6, 2020

According to a DraftKings statement to E! News, "The DraftKings compliance team reviews the results of all major contests to ensure they comply with our Terms of Use and applicable state regulations. We take the integrity and fairness of our DFS contests seriously, and prizes are not paid out until our reviews are complete.”

Meanwhile, Tanner has since defended Jade, telling Entertainment Tonight that they “respect” the DraftKings looking into the situation, “Though we must ponder, would the questions, accusations and curiosity about this win be the same if the winner had been male and someone who wasn’t already in the public eye? It is incredibly important for us to establish that Jade’s win is nothing more than pure luck and we are confident that DraftKings will determine the same.”

