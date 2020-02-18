How Will The Bachelor End? Here’s Everything Peter Weber Has Said—Plus Fan Theories

Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor has faced some major turbulence, and it's not so clear whether we're in for a smooth landing. (Sorry, couldn't resist the flight puns.)

Recent previews show some pretty intense drama. It looks like a preproposal revelation may change everything later in the season. “Before you do what you’re about to do, there is something you should know,” host Chris Harrison tells Weber. “There’s something I just found out, something all of us found out. I’m not sure how all of this ends, so I just wanted to give you a heads-up.”

From there, Pilot Pete seems to rethink everything. "It's just the last thing I needed to hear right now," he seems to say to a producer in the clip.

"The Bachelorette [elimination], obviously, was horrible and that was heartbreaking, but this one [is the hardest week of my life] for different reasons," he told Glamour's own Jessica Radloff in reference to the drama. "This one was a lot harder for me."

Still, he'd do it again. "I can say I followed my heart the entire time," he told ET. "This was the hardest experience of my entire life. I'm still so grateful for it and I really would do it again. I promise you I would."

Meanwhile, Harrison is as tight-lipped as ever, but he did give a pretty ominous warning to ET. “Peter and I, going through this together, had no idea this was happening and how this was going to all come to an end," he said. "It’s riveting, and it really is breathtaking and it’ll break your heart.”

CHRIS HARRISON, PETER WEBER John Fleenor More

So what the hell is going on in Bachelor Nation, and who does Weber end up with: Victoria F., Madison, Hannah Ann, Kelsey, or someone else?

"I promise you my front-runner did not stop changing until about week four—and whether or how that's shown, the show does a really good job of entertaining," Weber added. "But I promise you my front-runner did not change, and I'll leave it at that."

Hmmm...that's not a lot to go on. Here's every major fan theory about the season finale. It's worth noting that none of this is confirmed—it's all fun speculation—so take it with a grain of salt.

1. Weber falls for Bachelor producer Julie LaPlaca. This Reddit theory is straight up ripped from Unreal season one, and I want it to be true so badly. The evidence is mainly from Instagram, regarding a post that suggests Weber and LaPlaca spent New Year's Eve together with his family.

But hold up: Bachelor spoiler extraordinaire Reality Steve calls the rumor "garbage." Meanwhile, the ABC producers themselves aren't completely shutting it down. “Well, I hate to get in the way of a good rumor, so I’m not going to confirm or deny about whether he ends up with a producer,” ABC senior vice president Robert Mills told Entertainment Tonight. "I don’t know how we’d ever top that, though! But it is crazy.”

Madison leaves on her own terms. Based off the new promo, fans think Madison peaces out once she hears Weber slept with another contestant. "If he sleeps with anybody else, it's going to be hard for me to continue to move forward," she said. Later in the promo Weber reveals, "Six days prior, I was intimate with someone else."

Fans are convinced they parted ways but that she may have returned later. Madison was recently spotted filming in Alabama, so there's likely more to the story.

No matter who ends up with Weber’s ring, things aren’t going great since the end of the show. Reddit user @bachelorreddit123 posted a slew of spoilers on the Bachelor subreddit. The biggest piece of gossip is that Weber and his final choice are (allegedly) in a bad place since watching the season go live.

"Peter and [Final 1] are very rocky right now based on how they ended up together, and based on his interactions with the other women that she is now seeing for the first time as they air," the post claims.

Guess we'll just have to wait and see if Pilot Pete will right this plane or crash and burn. Ugh, sorry. (No, I'm not.)

Originally Appeared on Glamour

